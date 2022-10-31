At Sterling, we have incorporated that virtue into a legacy of fragrances. Sterling Parfums Industries LLC, an award-winning UAE homegrown brand, has been a pioneer in fragrances for decades. It holds its pride in its three iconic brands, Armaf – a line of Luxury French Fragrances, Cosmo – a plethora of beauty, cosmetic and wellness ranges and Hamidi — an exquisite range of oriental fragrances among others.

Sterling has an enviable reputation across the globe for its extensive range of French and Oriental Fragrances and Personal Care brands – Oros, Estiara, Estiara Passion, Just Jack, Jenny Glow, Flavia, Salt & Soak, and Natural Escapes and many more. With Aliasgar Fakhruddin as its Chairman and CEO, Sterling has ascended to greater heights and created a remarkable impact on the fragrance and beauty industry. Sterling houses the state-of-the-art research and development perfumery and cosmetic laboratories that are GMP/AE/2010/219, ISO 9001, Halal and FDA certiﬁed.

The facility is also the only UV metalising plant in the UAE. Furthermore, Sterling Perfumes is an official licensee of Warner Brothers & Sanrio consumer products in the MEA region. Earlier this year, the group also bagged the Smart Innovation Awards at the Future Workspace Summit & Awards 2022. Sterling was recognised as a UAE-born business that has reimagined traditional business models in its domains with digital technology.

A home-grown pioneer in the field of luxury French fragrances has taken its fragrances global, inspiring trends worldwide and fostering trust in UAE-made fragrances. Based in 120+ countries, Sterling has crowning accomplishments in the Fragrance, Beauty and Cosmetics Industry. Beautyworld Middle East has remained the go-to trade show in beauty and well-being for an incredible 25 years and is all set to reassert its dominance in its 26th year dated Oct 31 - Nov 02, 2022.

The Beauty World Middle East Awards 2022 is a pathway to industry recognition and we have Been Nominated As A Finalist In two predominant categories: Armaf Club De Nuit Intense Man as Consumer Fragrance Of The Year and Club De Nuit Sillage as Breakout Star product of the Year – Fragrance. Armaf is the only double nomination to be received by any brand across Fragrances in over 150 entries. As part of Beauty World Middle East since 2013, Sterling has made remarkable contributions and has been a true testament to the quality of its work. The journey of associating with the event to becoming a Platinum Sponsor in 2022 has been a rewarding one.