Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group of Companies celebrated a remarkable milestone as it marked its 70th anniversary in the world of perfumery. The grand event was held on October 29, 2023, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai.
The celebration was graced by distinguished guests and luminaries, including the esteemed presence of Al Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, alongside notable personalities like Abdul Majeed Al-Banna, Mohammed Al-Banna, Abdullah Al-Banna, Muhammad Abdul Latif Al-Banna, and Yahya Abdul Latif Al-Banna.
This exclusive gathering was further adorned by the attendance of various celebrities and renowned perfume experts from the UAE including notable figures such as Khalid Al Ameri, Michalle Curly, Jumana, Elena, Sadiq Ahmed, and Ajmal Khan among others.
On the occasion of its 70th anniversary, the esteemed Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group has unveiled its latest masterpiece The Legacy70 fragrance series, which consists of 6 variants for their retail outlets, known as Al Hunaidi Perfumes.
Today, the company stands as a leading manufacturer, exporter and distributor of perfumes in the GCC region, specialising in Arabic, Oriental, and Western fragrances. Their diverse portfolio includes well-known perfume brands like Shaikh Saeed, Al Hunaidi, Dhammasons, Giovanni Bacci, Bernard-Dimitri, Paris Delice, ARMAS, and more.
The 70th-anniversary celebration not only honoured the legacy of Shaikh Mohd Saeed but also highlighted the company's dedication to innovation, quality and diversity within the fragrance industry. It showcased a rich heritage of excellence and laid the groundwork for continued success in the world of perfumery.
This remarkable event not only commemorated the past achievements but also served as a testament to the company's commitment to further innovation and excellence in the years to come.