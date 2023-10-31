Located in Al Warsan, Dubai, in Dubai Municipality allocated land for retail landscaping trading, one of the largest garden centres in the UAE is undergoing a revolutionising transformation. Acacia Garden Center was established in 2010 as a solution for the rapidly increasing demand for indoor plants and outdoor gardening requirements in Dubai amidst the freehold real estate sector boom. Now, it is set to bring the dazzling European experience to the Middle East in a complete revamp of its mega-complex and facilities that comprise an area of 65,000 square feet.
AGC’s founding mission was to outfit homeowners with all their gardening requirements under one roof with its unique and wide-ranging selection of products. These include indoor and outdoor plants; ceramic, FRP and fiber-clay pots; gardening essentials; and outdoor furniture, all of which will remain on offer on the new premises. The reimagined vision of the garden centre, however, will encapsulate a brand-new immersive experience for customers never before seen in the region along with an exclusive range of products.
Vinoth Kumar, Manager of Acacia Garden Center, explains: “Of course, we will still offer a wide range of plants,” referring to AGC’s extensive collection of plants for indoor and outdoor applications, imported from Holland, Thailand, Spain, Italy, Vietnam, India and China. “But our new complex will feature an even larger display of outdoor lifestyle products, as well as a flower shop, gift shop and a recreation area, located in our new courtyard, where customers can participate in workshops in the winter months.”
AGC’s new product range will include outdoor cooking stations, shade structures, indoor and outdoor fountains, mulch, fresh and artificial flowers and an even wider range of pots, outdoor furniture and gardening tools and accessories.
With the aspiration to Enhance Your Lifestyle, the transformed AGC complex draws its inspiration from Holland that has the best garden centres in the world.
“Members of our management made multiple visits to Holland to visit and study the garden centres there,” says Naser Ahmed, the CEO of Tanseeq Investment Group of Companies of which AGC is a subsidiary. “In 2022, we hired the services of a professional garden centre designer from Holland to re-design this garden centre to bring the Holland experience to Dubai!”
The refurbishment of the garden centre was to be completed in the off-peak season. “We are on schedule,” Kumar states. Acacia Garden Center is set to open its doors to the public very soon, “Just before winter season starts and customers are ready to enjoy the outdoors,” Kumar finishes.