Ramadan is a month that focuses on devotion, of purity in mind and soul. It’s also about a community coming together to strengthen its ties of goodwill, sharing, and caring about each other. However, with the pandemic at play the overall sense of maintaining hygiene has been critical across neighbourhoods and communities in the UAE as it has been in other parts of the world, which only makes the connection between cleanliness and devotion ring even more true this Ramadan.

The UAE medical fraternity has been conducting a vigorous campaign to instill an overall sense of hygiene among UAE citizens considering government rule revisions allowing citizens to gather for prayer at mosques for a fixed duration.

Dr Nazeeya, General Physician, Aster Clinic says that Ramadan calls for a on overall sense of personal hygiene during prayer times and while breaking the fast as well. “Personal hygiene is to be maintained continuously while fasting and praying, and goes a long way in helping the body to remain clean and fit. We should follow the rules of cleaning our body at all five times of prayer and maintain this at other times as well. The elders at home should set an example for the children and youngsters and encourage them to follow all the regulations of this month.”

Dr Moeena Zain, Consultant Infectious Diseases at American Hospital Dubai, also agrees that personal hygiene enjoys an important place in the tenets of Islam. “Fasting and praying during Ramadan calls for adhering to this discipline with full commitment, and family members observing the month ought to ensure keeping their personal hygiene on track, and their surroundings clean.

“It is also important that adults teach children the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and lead by example. Good hygiene practices include brushing teeth thoroughly every day between iftar and suhour, which ensures you maintain oral hygiene. The other is to ensure a daily bath.”

Fasting or dieting?

Being aware of the fact that dieting is a lifestyle choice and fasting a religious calling, Dr Nazeeya is of the belief that the two can still meet to generate an overall sense of wellness.

“Ramadan has many obligations and restrictions which may seem tough to follow. But if understood properly and followed correctly, these regulations offer benefits that are moral as well as of a physical nature. The stress is on the timing of starting and breaking the fast which is from early morning or dawn till sunset or dusk. This ensures that the human body gets time to detoxify itself adequately, and at the same doesn’t starve the patient or lead to any ketotic state.”

Dr Zain is also of the view that a balanced meal helps while breaking one’s fast and is emphatic on the foods one ought to avoid during Ramadan as well as the benefits of exercise. “Avoid eating fried or sugary foods, and try and fit in a light exercise regimen after iftar if this is possible and you don’t have a condition or are suffering from an ailment tat advises you against exercise. It’s also important to keep yourselves hydrated between iftar and suhour to prevent dehydration that can affect your breath, body odour and skin conditiSTAY CLEAN, STAY SAFE!

An overall sense of hygiene is a prerequisite, especially during prayer times and before sitting down for suhour or iftar during Ramadan. In this regard, having a proven brand of handwash and hand sanitiser literally in hand is an essential, feels Nisha Ganapathy, Brand Manager, Dermoviva, part of Indian multinational consumer brand Dabur.

“The DermoViva range of hand washes and sanitisers are enriched with natural ingredients, which cleanse your hands by killing disease-causing bacteria and viruses without drying your skin. They are enriched with aloe vera, olive, saffron and chamomile to keep your hands germ-free, soft and fragrant with every wash.”

Offering up an entire range of hygiene products in the Middle East, Dermoviva offers everything from hand washes and soaps to body wash, sanitisers and antibacterial wipes.