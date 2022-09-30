With many organisations embarking on their digital transformation journey, they face challenges, which require them to update strategies, change internal processes, transform their application landscape, adopt new technologies and enhance systems to be able to achieve the desired business outcomes. From my point of view, the focus should be on the use cases and the technologies that will enable them to address these challenges.

Digital technologies are rapidly evolving. To remain competitive, businesses need to implement the latest digital technologies to enhance business processes, revise business models and grow. At Omnix International, we understand our customer needs and are committed to providing both strategic and tactical offerings, especially at a time when they are looking to strengthen their digital transformation adoption.

I would say the top three digitization priorities would involve process automation, applications modernization and data platform. It all comes down to optimizing cost, enhancing operations, adding speed and agility, and availing the right data to the right people at the right time. In addition, there are a number of emerging technologies such as digital twins, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) that are being considered by many customers.

Digital twins, for example, can help people in the healthcare to track variety of health indicators and generate key insights, which will help in enhancing citizens wellbeing. It can also be used by organisations in predictive maintenance so that they can proactively identify and predict real-time problems. These technologies can be extended to smart cities to enhance operations and increase citizen happiness.

AR and VR and their use cases are new technology talking points. VR use cases range from treatment of specific illnesses, to gamified experience to virtual tours for product marketing. While AR use cases range from learning experience for educational purposes to virtual assistance through AR lenses/glasses to metaverse where the convergence of physical, augmented, and virtual reality in a shared online space happens.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being increasingly adopted by different industrial enterprises, which can help in enabling better automation, enhancing customer experience, facilitating smart decision-making, and increasing organizations’ efficiency.

Omnix provides transformational solutions in infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud computing, managed services, computer-aided engineering amongst others. With four regional offices, strong partnerships with top global vendors, 1000+ experienced professionals and over 35 years of innovation, Omnix has demonstrated its capability, as a reliable partner to businesses across industry verticals. We recently launched our innovative centre of excellence (XOC) to deliver the best customer experience.