The pandemic has led to major changes in consumer habits in the past two years. We as a leading perfume manufacturing company are ever-conscious of these changes and are always prepared to cater to our clients’ needs and adapt to trends. One of the biggest changes noted was that consumers have now resorted to shopping online, as a result our marketing team has ensured availability of our products on the biggest e-commerce platforms in the UAE such as amazon, noon and Lattafa.com.
It has also been observed that oriental fragrances and natural perfumes have become very popular not only in the Middle East but all over the world. They have also improved the grooming habits of individuals and are now essential products that are used every day in their lives.
Lattafa’s research and development team has worked tirelessly for the last two years to develop a new oriental fragrance line-up called Lattafa Pride. These fragrances are elegant in design and offer high-class scents at very affordable prices, which shows that luxury products do not need to be expensive to be luxurious.
Beautyworld is the perfect event for perfume manufacturers to showcase their break through products, new technology and golden business opportunities for international and local clients. Visit our stand no.G12 in hall no.3 in order catch all our new ranges and to look at new trends.