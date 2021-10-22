These beauty treatments that can be done within two hours and have a manageable downtime

Do you ever feel stuck in a style rut, where the wardrobe refresh, the trendy hair cut and the fresh manicure aren’t helping? Well, if you’re looking for way to drastically change your look without much commitment, avoiding any needles or knives, or without spending hours on it, then there are lots of options to look out for.

These treatments that can be done within two hours and have a manageable downtime, which means you won’t be stuck at home trying to heal from them:

Licensed beauty therapist Rebecca Treston attributes many of her results to the use of lasers and layering different energies. By energies, Treston is referring to the various wavelengths that lasers and treatment lights provide. Whether it’s to address skin texture, sagging or discolouration, there is a lot that be done using just lasers and light.

I’ve heard about the lunchtime laser facial, which can be done in around 45 minutes? What kind of laser is it and how does it work?

Laser facials refer to treatments done using high-tech lasers which can work on the clarity, texture, tone and lifting of the skin, and when you say ‘Lunchtime Procedure,’ we refer to treatments that can be done quickly (in the time frame of a lunch hour) and that will also allow the patient to go back to work straight away as they don’t require any ‘downtime’ and will show minimal redness from the procedure.

Rebecca Treston

One of the most popular laser facials that I do in the clinic is the Fotona 4D, which takes about an hour to complete. It’s a comprehensive treatment as it treats every layer of the skin, working from inside the mouth, which helps to lift and contour the cheeks and nasal folds, followed by external deep tissue tightening which is called PIANO and then Smooth, which focuses on and creates dramatic contouring of the superficial skin. We then introduce Frac Free, which is a rejuvenating treatment that works on skin texture, tone and clarify. This is then followed with a Laser Thread Lift, which further tightens the skin to expose a dramatically youthful appearance. The final step in the treatment is a light laser peel which helps to remove the dead skin cells to unveil a glow. As long as you don’t need to reapply make-up for work, you can go straight back to work with beautifully tighter, fresher skin.

Pico Genesis is also a fantastic laser facial option, which again works on rejuvenating the skin, giving it an incredible glow while also working on minimising pores, pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles and offers dramatic, resurfacing results, without actually resurfacing the skin. This complete treatment usually takes between 20-30 minutes and requires no down time.

Is it painful?

Neither treatment is particularly painful. Laser treatments are often described as feeling as though a small elastic band is bring gently flicked against the skin giving a tiny sting. The pain is manageable but if a person has a low threshold, I’d recommend them taking a painkiller at least an hour before their treatment. Alternatively, we could apply a numbing cream, that will help to alleviate any discomfort.

What kind of aftercare will the person have to do following the procedure?

Aftercare for both of these facials is minimal. You’ll need to avoid direct sunlight, excessive heat treatments such as saunas, steam rooms or working out outside, specifically while there is still heat in the facial tissue from these treatments. I’d also recommend that my clients avoid working out on the day of the treatment to avoid irritating the skin and that they use high-factor sun protection everyday as well as a good epidermal barrier cream such as the Avene Cicalfate. I’d also suggest that my clients use no skincare that contains any active ingredients for at least a few days after the treatment.

How can the results of the laser facial be prolonged?

One of the key benefits of laser treatments is that the mechanism that is produced through laser is a gentle wound healing response, which means that when you heat the skin for this particular lunchtime procedure, the skin experiences a thermal effect which denatures the collagen which means essentially, that it alters the collagen and contracts the tissue. This means that the skin immediately looks tighter, fresher, younger and pigmentation will continue to minimise throughout the day. I would recommend a minimum of three treatments to really rejuvenate the skin, and over time, you will continue to build on these results.

So essentially, the results are long lasting but as with anything, consistency is key and I would recommend that to maintain the skin and results, you have a maintenance session every few months. Ageing is dynamic which means that the treatment plan we put in place needs to also be dynamic and proactive in helping to combat the inevitable ageing process. Good aftercare, a few active ingredients, great hydration and improving the circulation of the skin during the maintenance period is also essential for good long-term results.

Getting false lashes is the another way to dramatically change your look. Individual synthetic lashes are glued onto your own lash hairs to add definition to the eyes and mean you don’t have to apply mascara. But not everyone wants to spend hours on end doing so, nor pay for expensive refills — some people might be allergic to the glue used too. One way to get your lashes looking more defined and fluffy is with a lash lift, according to Michelle Haroun, a lash technician from the The Northern Quarter Hair and Beauty Salon in JVC.

Michelle Haroun

What is the LVL Lash treatment and how does it work?

The LVL (Length, Volume, Lift) Lash Treatment combines a lash perm with a lash tint. The lashes are covered in a solution to lift them from the root and the tint darkens them, making the most of your natural lashes.

How long does it take to apply?

The treatment usually takes 1 hour 15 minutes although we book it out for 1 hour 30 minutes in the event that a client has particularly stubborn lashes to work with.

What kind of results can a person see with it?

The client can expect to see uplifted and darker lashes. A lot of clients compare it to looking like they are wearing mascara and some even compare it to the look of individual lash extensions.

What kind of aftercare needs to be done?

For the first 48 hours it is recommended to avoid wearing mascara, getting the lashes wet and rubbing them. After that initial 48 hour period, there are no restrictions.

How long does it last and how can the results of the LVL be prolonged?

The LVL Lash Treatment lasts up to eight weeks if the correct aftercare is followed. Clients are recommended to come back no sooner than five weeks for another LVL Lash Treatment. This timeframe will give ongoing results.

A popular procedure that’s perfect for women on the go is semi-permanent make-up that sees a trained technician inject pigment under the skin using a specialised tool — such as to fill in sparse brows or add eye-liner or a lip colour. Joud Odeh, the founder of brow bar and semi-permanent makeup studio Brau, explains the benefits of two much-loved versions of this treatment, which can help eliminate a few steps in your beauty routine.

BRAU Brow Bar & Semi-Permanent Makeup Studio Image Credit: Supplied

What is microblading and lip blush treatment and how does it work?

Microblading is a semi-permanent brow treatment where we draw hair-like strokes into the epidermis layer of the skin. These hair-like strokes mimic the colour and orientation of the natural brow hairs, creating fuller and more symmetrical brows.

Lip blush is a semi-permanent makeup lip procedure where we add a subtle flush of colour to the surface of the lips. The colour can be custom blended based on the client’s skin-tone and preference. The treatment enhances the beauty of the clients natural lip colour, neutralises any pigmentation, corrects asymmetry and helps define a fading lip line.

How long does it take to do?

Semi-permanent makeup treatments are a two-step process, where a client would need to come in for an initial appointment followed by a retouch appointment 4-12 weeks later once the skin has fully healed. Each session can take 60-90 minutes.

What kind of results can a person see with it?

This depends on what we are trying to achieve, with microblading the end result is usually fuller and more symmetrical brows where we fill in any sparse areas and enhance the natural brow shape based on the client’s facial features. With this treatment the client usually will not be able to decipher the difference between their natural brow hair and a stroke of pigment.

The lip blush treatment will revive the clients natural lip colour, improve lip symmetry and help define a fading lip line which may happen with age. Some clients may also have cool or dark-toned lips in which we can colour correct and neutralize the darkness in the lips.

What kind of aftercare needs to be done?

Post each session we recommend that the client uses the Brau healing balm that is provided as part of the treatment. We also recommend that the client keeps the treated area dry for 10-14 days post treatment and to avoid any facials or aesthetic procedures around the treated area.

How long does it last and how can the results of the microblading and lip blush be prolonged?