Italian luxury design house opens immersive Dubai pop-up

New Alserkal Avenue space offers a preview of a contemporary living concept
Dubai: Italian luxury design house Boffi|DePadova has launched an exclusive pop-up experience at Alserkal Avenue, offering visitors a preview of its contemporary living concepts ahead of the opening of its permanent UAE flagship later this year.
Developed in collaboration with Atelio, the temporary space at Warehouse 65 blends architecture, interiors, and furniture into a unified lifestyle experience, reflecting the brand’s signature Made-in-Italy aesthetic.
The immersive pop-up showcases interconnected living, dining, and kitchen settings designed with warm neutral tones, natural wood finishes, deep charcoal accents, and sculptural furniture pieces. Featured collections include Alberese XL, Landscape 25, and the Tiny Blendy armchair, alongside lighting creations by designers Elisa Ossino and David Lopez Quincoce.
Speaking about the launch, Roberto Gavazzi said the collaboration with Atelio highlights the brand’s philosophy of creating complete and bespoke living environments.
“Every element is designed to contribute to a holistic way of living, reflecting both precision and enduring design,” he said.
Elie Khouri described the pop-up as more than just a retail concept, calling it “a destination where craftsmanship, architecture, and contemporary living come together.”
Meanwhile, Ruggero Ottogalli said the studio-inspired environment encourages architects, designers, and clients to interact with materials and spatial compositions in a more immersive way.
Founded in 1934, Boffi|DePadova operates in more than 50 countries and is globally recognised for redefining modern interiors through integrated indoor and outdoor living solutions. The Dubai pop-up offers a first look at the brand’s vision ahead of the launch of its permanent UAE flagship in Q4 2026.