The popularity of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic medicine in the UAE continues to rise and shows no signs of stopping. In fact, UAE consumers are among the world’s highest spenders on beauty products, aesthetics and personal care, driving the market to a net worth of $35.9 billion – and it is predicted to grow at an annual growth rate of 10 per cent over the next four years due to the increased focus on beauty treatments. Moreover, Botox and injectable fillers are among the top most requested aesthetic non-invasive treatments, while plastic surgery is also increasing in prevalence within the region as Dubai holds the highest ratio of plastic surgeons per capita in the world.

While we continue to see high interest for surgical procedures, advancements in novel technologies have recently grown our minimal and non-invasive treatment offerings to a wider variety of indications, helping to make aesthetic treatment more accessible to women and men of all ages. - Karim Braka, Chief Operating Officer, Medcare Medical Centres

Medcare is proud to be a leader in the aesthetic practice in the UAE. Due to the recent boom in the aesthetic trend, the pioneering healthcare provider has ensured ease of access to treatments for all patients to meet demand. This has meant strategically placing highly qualified speciality aesthetic and surgical doctors in medical centres throughout Dubai and Sharjah to cater to the aesthetic needs of the local population. “Our doctors offer holistic aesthetic treatment plans to target every part of the body with the patient’s goal in mind. Our patients benefit from one-to-one consultations and close follow-up support from a licensed healthcare professional to ensure optimal results and high patient satisfaction” says Karim Braka, Chief Operating Officer, Medcare Medical Centres.

Innovative aesthetic procedures play a crucial role in improving health and self-esteem, so it is important to ensure ease of access to the public; these procedures not only provide value to patients and physicians but also the overall healthcare system. “While we continue to see high interest for surgical procedures, advancements in novel technologies have recently grown our minimal and non-invasive treatment offerings to a wider variety of indications, helping to make aesthetic treatment more accessible to women and men of all ages. These options offer little to no downtime, and we ensure holistic support to ensure our patients always feel their best” continued Braka.

Aesthetic medicine can also be used in parallel to aid overall optimal health; the COO explained, “At the heart of our mantra is our belief that beauty starts on the inside with optimum health and vitality. We believe that aesthetic medicine can be used as a support tool to ensure better health, such is the case with using Botox for muscle paralysis in the jaw to decrease teeth grinding and increase the longevity of enamel, or using Botox to target nerves for the treatment of migraines. Our doctors also focus on the preventative aspect of aesthetics and health, such as anti-aging aesthetic medicine and preventative measures to halt the onset of disease”.