Opportunities to connect face-to-face with beauty consumers and network with other brands and industry professionals are rare. Beauty brands and entrepreneurs in the current climate work largely online, and many start-ups use e-commerce platforms rather than physical stores.
Virtual marketing and sales have created a vast array of new opportunities, but they’ve also heightened the isolation that brands experience — because you don’t actually welcome people through your doors to meet your team and see, touch, smell and experience your products or beauty services. So industry exhibitions such as Beautyworld Middle East 2022 are invaluable. They allow you to get down on the ground and interact in person with your audience including potential customers, social media influencers and other industry professionals who could help promote your brand, as well as potential freelance collaborators.
“This year’s Beautyworld deems new opportunities and advancements in the fragrances, beauty and cosmetic industry across the globe,” says Aliasgar Fakhruddin, Chairman and CEO of Sterling. “We are always the first to learn and stay abreast of current trends and updates in the industry. By partnering with Beautyworld, we aim to further strengthen our Made in UAE impression.”
The constant patronage of and association with Beautyworld since 2013 has helped solidify Sterling’s positioning. The brand is the Platinum Sponsor and its presence is only getting stronger. Sterling holds a prominent global presence and Beautyworld acts as a catalyst for brand awareness in the MEA region and beyond.
“Having a strong presence on the market and experience in events at a global scale, it is crucial for a brand like ours,” adds Fakhruddin. “It keeps the brand perspective fresh and enables us to study the industry and competitors in a more in-depth manner. Taking part in exhibitions and trade fairs like Beautyworld allows us to showcase our brand around the world. These events provide greater connections within the industry and provide a platform for reaching a wider audience globally.”
At Beautyworld Middle East 2022, Ajmal Perfumes will showcase its legacy of over 70 years with an exciting range of traditional oriental and western fragrances, Agarwood and Dahn Al Oudhs, home perfumery products and a lot more. The company will be pulling out all the stops with magnificent exhibits within the fragrance compounds and finished fragrance section, and expects to interact with thousands of potential new customers – besides showcasing its product lines.
“There is no doubt that Beautyworld Middle East is the region’s largest global trade fair for the beauty industry, and with 25 glorious years behind it, the exhibition inspires leading international, regional and local exhibitors,” says Abdulla Ajmal, Deputy COO, Ajmal Perfumes. “New products. New trends. New innovations. All this with more than 30,000 visitors from over 100 countries expected at Beautyworld Middle East 2022 means the expectations are indeed at an all-time high.”
Ajmal Perfumes’ philosophy is Crafting Memories, and the brand aims to to craft and leave behind indelible memories for all. Ajmal Perfumes is available across 50 countries and positioning itself as a Global Essence.
“The global beauty industry is valued today at close to $600 billion and expected to reach around $800 billion in less than five years from now,” says Ajmal. “That is a hugely growing business and one filled with opportunities. Just the Middle East alone has a $35-40 billion share of this so again that is a sizeable opportunity.
“So, for Ajmal Perfumes, Beautyworld 2022 offers us the perfect platform not just to exhibit our products, but to also bring the beauty of our Brand Essence closer to thousands of potential new customers. Ajmal has unparalleled strengths – especially since we are one of the world’s very few Grower-Manufacturer-Retailer Brands, one that is truly Farm to Fragrance.”
Men’s lifestyle brand Wahl, another exhibitor at Beautyworld, expect to welcome more and more visitors to its stand, as the brand showcases its finesse and legacy with existing and newly launched products.
“We are back post Covid-19 in full swing and are excited to showcase live demonstration by our Wahl Artistic Director, Simon Shaw highlighting our advanced skill and technique, “says Benny George, Managing Director, Wahl Middle East and Africa. “We will have active participation from our Wahl MEA Education team, which consist of talented barbers chosen to be our trainers across UAE and Algeria.”
Exhibitions such as Beautyworld Middle East not only provide companies a platform to reach its customers but it also allows them to show their innovations and vision to the masses. “Beauty and personal care is an ever-growing industry, and we want the barbers and hairdressers in our community to be always in sync with the upgraded skills and techniques along with the latest in technology,” says George. “Such events help us to
build a stronger relation with our community and it also helps us to connect with potential customers and partners. Moreover, it’s so much fun to be there.”
