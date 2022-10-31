YOUR DREAM BOD IS A CLICK AWAY

We all know that health and beauty are always lumped in together as though they are one thing. In order to achieve beauty, we must attain wellness first. With consumers seeking products that support their fitness goals, there are a whole host of new ways we can use our everyday tech to boost our wellbeing — including an app aimed at just that. GN Focus chats with Johan du Plessis, Founder and CEO, YourFitness Coach, to find out more about his unique app that was recently launched in the UAE.

One thing the Your Fitness Coach (YFC) app has gotten right is its perfect balance of fitness and technology. Can you talk about how you plan to bridge the gap in the industry and create a holistic global platform, in the larger context of health and fitness?

Fitness apps only offer singular uses, either measuring your steps or your heart rate. Other apps give you the option to purchase classes, some give you access to gyms and you can go even further where some apps reward you for doing workouts or to stream workouts. YFC is all of the above in a single user-friendly app.

On top of that, it also has an e-commerce section where you can spend the rewards you gain in the app.

What is it that the YFC app offers that other million fitness apps in the app stores don’t?

Freedom of choice. You can use the app for free, or subscribe for multigym access, or view streaming content… you choose what you want to do, how you want to do it and how you want to spend your rewards.

Where do you see fitness apps and fitness technology going in general? What is your vision for YFC five years from now?

You will be amazed at what we are currently doing in R&D. We see a future where tech will allow you to participate in fitness activities and environments without leaving your home or office. It’s a future that already exists but without the tools or features to make it commercially viable to the masses, and that is what we are focusing on.