Few thing’s are more challenging for you than a life that’s too predictable. Consequently, you’ll be delighted to learn that with inventive Uranus accenting who and what you love, not only is change in the air, the odds are good that much of what arises will be as unexpected as it is exciting. While you won’t necessarily embrace everything long term, what you learn and experience will benefit you in many ways, and for years to come. The more you explore, the greater those benefits.