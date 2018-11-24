IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY
Few thing’s are more challenging for you than a life that’s too predictable. Consequently, you’ll be delighted to learn that with inventive Uranus accenting who and what you love, not only is change in the air, the odds are good that much of what arises will be as unexpected as it is exciting. While you won’t necessarily embrace everything long term, what you learn and experience will benefit you in many ways, and for years to come. The more you explore, the greater those benefits.
Aries March 20 – April 19
Eager as you are to turn intriguing ideas or offers into plans, take it slowly. That may seem unwise. But judging by the influence of the encounters between both the Sun and Mercury with the fortunate Jupiter, newly arrived to accent exciting ideas, people and places, thrilling offers are on their way.
Taurus April 20 – May 20
Ages ago you said to yourself, and in some cases to others, that there were certain changes you’d never make. Some involved personal matters, others your lifestyle. But as time has moved on and so have circumstances, you’ve begun to realise you need to be ready to embrace those changes, and now.
Gemini May 21 – June 20
When organising plans recently, you sensed they wouldn’t last but said nothing to others, including those involved. Now that these are, indeed, coming undone, you’ve learnt two things. First, to trust your instincts. But, second, to let others know about those feelings so they, too, can prepare for potential surprises.
Cancer June 21 – July 21
Just when you were beginning to feel you’ve been cornered by an unfortunate combination of circumstances and unrelenting obligations, suddenly situations are shifting. True, what’s next is unclear, which means there’s no promise things will be better. But at least this gives you a timely opportunity to rethink arrangements.
Leo July 22 – August 22
While you understand others need to discuss new ideas, mostly so they’re clear on what’s involved, from your perspective, once is plenty. The next step is to take action. But not everybody thinks like you, and some want to talk more. Let them, but distance yourself, so you’re not roped into those discussions.
Virgo August 23 – September 22
Planning ahead is practical and reassuring. But even the wisest of plans is unlikely to ride out the fabulous if unsettling changes triggered by the coming days’ alliances involving the Sun, your ruler Mercury and the planet of growth and good fortune, Jupiter. The results will more than justify a bit of disruption.
Libra September 23 – October 22
Don’t make the assumption that, just because you discussed potential plans with others, all has been agreed. You tend to regard the actual process of organising what, when and how things will happen as a form of commitment. But not everybody sees such arrangements that way. Confirm plans, and soon.
Scorpio October 23 – November 21
True, tact is essential in some situations. But certain of the tricky issues you’re currently facing require a far more forthright, if not blunt, approach. This may be worrying, mostly because you’re unsure what response you’ll get. Still, plunge in. Others will be surprisingly receptive and, better yet, you’ll learn a lot.
Sagittarius November 22 – December 20
In early November, on the 8th, your ruler Jupiter moved into Sagittarius, triggering a year-long cycle of powerful personal growth. And things seem to be moving swiftly. Enough that by Monday, when the Sun meets Jupiter, in your sign, what seemed distant options could turn into reality, more quickly than you’d imagined possible.
Capricorn December 21 – January 19
Discussing exciting ideas or offers is one thing but taking that first step is something else entirely. Promising as these seem, you’re either anxious or seeking excuses to opt out. Don’t. The trick is to explore but make no promises. If you want to disentangle yourself later, you can but it’s unlikely you’ll sidestep genuine commitments.
Aquarius January 20 – February 17
New goals. That sounds exciting yet when you’ve been presented with certain options, you haven’t exactly been enthusiastic. You may even have said a firm ‘no’. Review these and, even more, be attentive to your reaction to what, and who, comes your way. Your world is becoming a broader and more exciting place.
Pisces February 18 – March 19
There are many ways to say the single word ‘no’, and judging by the very tricky situations you’re currently facing, you’re going to be employing a number of these. Forget about polite discussion. Certain individuals have the upper hand, and will ignore anything less than a ferocious, and head on confrontation.