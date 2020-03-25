Image Credit:

ARTSMILEY

Instagram: @artsmiley_arts

ArtSmiley is a multi-sided online marketplace for selling, buying and renting original and contemporary hand-painted works of art. As well as being the link between artists and art buyers, it also provides specialist services to corporate, hospitality and residential sectors. Advisory services include curation — choosing artworks from Art Smiley’s selected artist community around the world to create the ambience desired by a client. For those who get bored of looking at the same artwork on their walls for a long period and wish to freshen things up, ArtSmiley allows customers the option to rent artworks monthly.

DRAWDECK

Instagram: @drawdeck

Drawdeck, the online store offering affordable wall art from the world’s most exciting independent artists, has launched an initiative and is offering six free downloadable ‘WASH YOUR HANDS’ art prints! With the current health situation, Drawdeck, wanted to do its part in supporting the community; its in-house artistic team designed the free art prints for people to put up at work to remind colleagues or stick them on the fridge at home to help families with kids understand the importance of washing hands.

Please write to them if they would like to personalise by adding a family name or company logos, free of charge.

THE SAFFRON SOUK

Instagram: @thesaffronsouk

The Saffron Souk is a gulf based online community of creative entrepreneurs and smart shoppers. Customers can discover and shop from small local brands and sellers can enjoy their own shop front among the Saffron Souk’s curated marketplace. The Saffron Souk’s calendar of events showcases all local talent through their markets, pop-ups, classes and educational visits that also help sellers to build their business’. So, whether you are a maker, a merchant of unique things or a lover of the hard to find, The Saffron Souk is a place where you can connect, interact and shop from people with the common interest of a love for creativity and beautiful things.

KASHIDA DESIGN

Instagram: @kashidadesign

Kashida creates luxurious home decor in beautiful Arabic calligraphy that adds a Middle Eastern touch to contemporary pieces. Launched in 2011 by Elie Abou Jamara and Mirna Al Hamady to Add a novel luxurious touch to the UAE’s homes, its range includes design accents, calligraphy-inspired cutlery, striking tabletop pieces, furniture, corporate gifts. Kashida transcends traditional manifestations of beautiful letterforms by bringing them to life through bespoke, functional designs.

ART PAINTING LAB

Instagram: @artpaintinglab

Art Painting Lab is the leading art service provider in the region, comprised of multidisciplinary resident artists who offer an extensive catalogue of talents to create and execute bespoke artwork for social establishments across the UAE and GCC. It provides an A — Z art consultation and production of custom-tailored artwork ranging from fine art, canvas painting, murals, printing & framing in all sizes and complexities to deliver seamless solutions to design professionals. Art Painting Lab has a fully equipped studio in Al Quoz and a team carrying the expertise and technical capabilities needed to curate, design and execute custom-tailored artwork.

MB&F MAD Gallery

Instagram: @mbfmadgallery.ae