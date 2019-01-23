Using offcuts from marble workshops, London-based designer Robin Grasby has created a material that can be used for worktops, wall coverings, tables or as tiles. Altrock is produced by using residuals such as marble flour, chunks and chips of stone set in resin. The recycled raw material constitutes 87 per cent of the product density, the designer allows the marble chunks to find their own place in the resin binder. As a result no two slabs are ever the same, and this man-made material ultimately becomes a reflection of the randomness found in nature. Cast by hand, the material can be pigmented as per the client’s request, making fit endless creative schemes.