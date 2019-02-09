Begin in a seated position. Extend your left leg long and place your right foot inside of your left thigh. Lean to the left and release your left forearm to the ground inside of your shin so that your arm and shin are lined up and your fingertips are facing away from you. Use an inhale to reach your right arm up toward the ceiling and an exhale to tip over to the left. Breathe here. Lean to the left and release your left forearm to the ground inside of your shin so that your arm and shin are lined up and your fingertips are facing away from you. Use an inhale to reach your right arm up toward the ceiling and an exhale to tip over to the left. Breathe here. If there is more space, take your right hand to the outer edge of your right foot and your left hand to the inside of your right foot. Breathe here for three deep breaths: use each inhale to lengthen out your spine, and each exhale to open your chest to the ceiling a bit more.