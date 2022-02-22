Our first location opened in 2013. A converted warehouse that bore its name based on its identity and became quickly recognised for its street art, design, music, lights, and the choice to exercise.
As fitness enthusiasts, we believed there had to be more to a gym than the fragmented and sterile look of the current landscape, an ethos that there had to be an experience, a story to someone’s day in which exercise is so important.
The mission was to create the best inspirational environment, a place where exercise has no bounds, a place that stimulates the senses takes you away from everyday life, a place that becomes your second home, where friends become family.
Our vision of the fitness industry has become the UAE’s fastest-growing homegrown premium fitness chain, with a network of more than 200,000 square feet in key locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and an expansion plan outside of the UAE.
A facility becomes an empty space if it does not have content. With 2,000 plus classes per month, 35 different types of classes such as Black Box, Crossfit, Cycle, Run & Ride, Boxing, Kids Boxing, Ladies Cycle, Ladies Black Box, and many more, Warehouse Gym is one membership, multi experiences.