Over the past two years, rapid innovation has been the predominant theme among healthcare providers. Undoubtedly, the pandemic accelerated technological advancement and adoption, bringing ease, convenience and faster solutions for patients to procure medical services and ensuring accessibility for all.

From artificial intelligence and telehealth to augmented reality and connected medical devices, tech innovations have brought more flexibility and accessibility to healthcare. However, patients aren’t the only ones reaping the benefits, as many medical processes and day-to-day practices of healthcare professionals are now more efficient thanks to digital upgrades. For the Thumbay Healthcare Division, the advent of technology in healthcare has proven beneficial in improved health outcomes and more efficient provider workflow. Some of the key milestones in technological advancements at Thumbay University Hospital include:

Breakthroughs in medicine dispensing with robotic pharmacy

Thumbay University Hospital has a robotic pharmacy with automated robotic technology to prepare and dispense medicines. This smart pharmacy, part of the Thumbay Pharmacy network, ensures zero dispensing errors and achieves a considerable reduction in waiting times. Spread across a 4,700 sq. ft. area, it is equipped with a robotic and pneumatic tube system and has been designed for high-density storage of up to 42,000 units and hassle-free retrieval of medications. It is equipped with medication safety bar-code scanning, ensuring that the medications and strengths are correct during both the carousel stocking and dispensing process.

Harnessing the power of pneumatic tube technology for faster mobility

A system of pneumatic tubes facilitates the movement of medications, test samples and various supplies throughout Thumbay University Hospital. This tube system allows for secure transmission of materials between locations, connecting all wards, surgical rooms and departments with the hospital’s laboratory and central pharmacy. It significantly shortens delivery

times and handles two of the most important material flows in the hospital – diagnostics and therapy. Additionally, automated transport offers a high level of process and patient safety. At the same time, these systems simplify the daily routine of clinical staff, as errands are avoided, and resources can thus be used for therapy-related services. The system’s constant availability, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, also contributes to smoother, more efficient and faster care.

Intelligent ICU monitoring with centralised systems

Since continuous monitoring is one of the key components of an ICU, the central stations assist in displaying comprehensive patient information from bedside monitors of the