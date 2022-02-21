They have excellent equipment, special deals and the latest innovations. Pick and choose the one that works best for you

Warehouse Gym

Why Warehouse Gym? UAE’s largest homegrown premium fitness chain, with 11 locations in key neighbourhoods around Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Warehouse Gym has mixed and ladies-only gyms, Strength and Cardiovascular equipment and a wide spectrum of classes that are included in the membership.

USP of the brand: Everyone is different, so are each of our gyms. The attention to design, experience, and offering stands our brand out from the competition.

Special Programmes: Black Box is our signature class, a multisensory experience and maximum calorie burner. It has been designed to give a word-class lighting experience that will make you feel it is you against you.

Discounts/deals: Purchase personal training package and get a complimentary membership at The Warehouse Gym.

Call 04 323 2323, or visit www.whgym.com

Embody Fitness

Why Embody Fitness? It is an award-winning fitness business now widely regarded as the most luxurious, state-of-the-art and best personal training gym for results in Dubai.

USP of the brand: The only gym in Dubai boasting a team of Olympic athletes and world-class sports professionals, who work alongside our nutritionists and sports therapists, to deliver the most bespoke and advanced transformation programmes for our clients.

Our expert team of personal trainers, nutritionists and sports therapists will help you lose weight, get fitter and stronger, and perhaps most importantly, adapt a healthy lifestyle that you really can maintain, all through our specially tailored 8- to 12-week programmes.

Call 052 723 9333 or email info@embodyfitness.ae

Reform Athletica

Why Reform Athletica? An art-loving, plastic-free fitness space in Jumeirah 1 offering the Reform Method on the Lagree Megaformer, MicroForm, TRX Athletica, TRX Sculpt, KettleForm, Deep Stretch and Vinyasa Yoga.

USP of the brand: We are the only Lagree-certified studio in Dubai, giving us an edge over traditional Pilates and Reformer Pilates studios.

Latest innovations: We have created hybrid classes such as MicroForm and TRX Sculpt, incorporating multiple disciplines and training styles in one class.

Special Programmes: We offer group classes, 1:1 personal training, nutrition coaching, and online class subscriptions

Discounts/deals: Every year on Black Friday and the start of Ramadan, we offer a 10 per cent discount on all group class packages.

Call 04 3233670, visit www.reformathletica.com

Punch Club

Why Punch Club? Need to burn 600-800 calories but only got an hour? We have you covered! Every session will be with a world-class coach who will guide you through every round and drop of sweat.

USP of the brand: Offers fitness programmes such as HIIT, Classic, Ladies, CAMP and Corporate Team Building. First timers get 2 classes for the price of 1, alongwith a free pair of branded hand wraps. Packages start at Dh100.

Discounts/deals: 20 per cent discount to all new members for the month of March, 2022

Call 02 666 9717 or visit www.punchclub.ae

The best ladies-only gym

FitnGlam

Why FitnGlam? It is a revolutionary fitness super club created by women, for women.

USP of the brand: Most grammable super club with an artistic space and a fully loaded gym with top equipment. Offers a teens programme for girls aged 10-16. It also has boutique-style classes, CrossFit area, and therapeutic services for wellness and health.

Deals/offers: Your complimentary work out is waiting

Call 800 FNG GYM or visit www.fitnglam.ae

The most reliable fitness equipment and solutions providers

Here are some top companies that will help you create that perfect space

Johnson Health Tech

Why Johnson Health Tech? It is one of the most popular commercial and home fitness equipment brands. Johnson Health Tech offers commercial brands such as Matrix and Vision. It also offers home-fitness brands such as Matrix Home, Horizon, Vision and Tempo.

USP of the brand: It offers world-class product innovation and manufacturing. With five large-scale production facilities around the world, the company has full presence through a fully owned subsidiary in Middle East. The company is also known for its guaranteed availability of spare-parts, fast delivery and preventive maintenance and remote diagnostic service.

Latest innovations: It offers the best solutions in commercial equipment such as the Matrix Virtual Training Cycle, Performance Plus Treadmill, Performance, Endurance & Lifestyle Cardio Series, Ultra-Strength series with Intelligent Training Console, S- Force Performance trainer, S-Drive Performance Trainer and CXP Target Training Cycle. The best equipment for home gyms include the TF50 XUR Matrix Treadmill, TF30 Matrix Treadmill, E30 Matrix Elliptical, C50 Matrix Climbmill, Horizon Paragon X Treadmill, Horizon Omega Z Treadmill, Horizon Andes7 Elliptical Trainer and Horizon GR7 Indoor Cycle.

Call 800 Johnson (5646766) or visit www.johnsonfitnessme.com for home equipment and www.matrixfitness.com/ae for commercial brands

MEFITPRO

Why MEFITPRO? It is the leading fitness certification, education and fitness solutions company in the Middle East. With the Mefitpro institute being the hub for education in our region where over 3,000 fitness professionals get access to international certifications and the latest courses providing highest quality and latest in science, research and evidence based fitness systems.

USP of the brand: As the official education partner for NASM (National Academy for Sports Medicine), the world renowned and most respected fitness education company, Mefitpro has certified over 2,000 new personal trainers into the fitness industry in 2021, using NASM’s Optimum Performance Training (OPT) model.

In addition to new learners and to keep pace with the current standards, Mefitpro has upskilled and supported the development of fitness professionals with continuing education courses such as CES (Corrective Exercise Specialist), CNC (Certified Nutrition Coach), G.E.A.R (Indoor cycling instructor course), Stick Mobility (Movement, strength and mobility specialisation), Hatton Boxing (Boxing Pad and HIIT specialisation) and Olympic Weightlifting coaching specialisation.

New innovations: In 2022 Mefitpro will be introducing new innovation in education specialisations with the launch of NASM’s Performance Enhancement Specialist (Strength & Conditioning), Kettlebell Coach (Technical Kettlebell coaching specialisation), TRX YOGA (Suspension Yoga utilising TRX) and BLAZEPOD REACTIVE TRAINING certification (Reactive, stimulation, specialisation using BLAZEPOD), Pre & Postnatal certification.

Call or Whatsapp 054 544 6727, email learn@mefitpro.com

Technogym

Why Technogym? It is a world leading brand in products and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health for wellness. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps that allow every single end-user to access a completely personalised training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, or on-the-go.

USP of the brand: It is present in the UAE for over 20 years and is now planning the opening of the new boutique and Technogym Experience Centre located in Dubai at Jumeirah Beach Road, near Burj Al Arab, in an exclusive shopping and luxury area.

Latest Innovation: Technogym App, personalised workouts with on-demand videos from top trainers to train at home, in the gym, at work, when traveling and outdoors, thanks to the smart coach. Every day the app offers you the most suitable workout, combining scientific research, artificial intelligence, and engaging and challenging video content.

Call 04 337 5337 or visit www.technogym.com/ae/

The best healthy meal plan provider

Fitlab

Why Fitlab? We use premium-quality, free-range, hormone-free ingredients. Our sauces and marinades are made in-house from scratch, without preservatives or any unhealthy additives. We’re always fresh, never frozen! Your meals are made to order, as customer satisfaction is our #1 goal.

What Meal Plans? With Fitlab you can customise your meal plan and choose your meals from over 50 healthy options. You can also pause and resume your meal plan as you please, just in case you are going out of town or simply wish to take a break. You’ll never get bored with our Chef’s choice rotating menu. Created with macro-balanced nutrition, these meal plans are designed with your goals in mind.

Health benefits: Supports muscles, boosts immunity, lowers risk of heart disease, supports healthy pregnancies and breastfeeding, helps the digestive system function and helps achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

Discounts and deals: Plans start from Dh67 per day and you get 10 per cent off your order use code (STAYFIT10).