The Oxford study took seven years to complete and involved nearly 60,000 mothers and babies in two stages of research, first tracking growth in the womb, before following more than 1,300 of those babies to age two. Its results show that not only physical growth but behaviour and neurodevelopmental milestones occur at the same rate among babies of differing ethnic origin. The findings echo the assertion by Craig Venter, the scientist who led the first draft of the sequencing of the human genome, that “there is no basis in scientific fact or in the human genetic code or the notion that skin colour will be a predictive of intelligence”.