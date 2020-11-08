THT – That Hair Tho
Saving money isn’t usually part of a salon day with your best friend; usually it’s all about splurging. But the JLT salon THT – That Hair Tho is offering customers a chance to get fancy but save some coins too. Use the code THTBestie upon booking and a 25% discount will be applied to your total bill. Time to treat yourself to manicures and pedicures, or get a stunning new hair cut, with your best pal.
The Away Spa
The Away Spa at W Dubai – The Palm is offering UAE residents a flat 50% off all massages until December 20 — whether it’s a quick 30 minute one or a long and relaxing 90 minute massage. Choose from a variety of massages including, Away Spa’s Detox, De-Stress, or Reset treatments. After the year we’ve had, you deserve it. Offer only available on weekdays. Prices vary.
Natural Elements Spa
To celebrate the reopening of the spa at Le Meridien Dubai, customers can enjoy a 50% discount on the treatment of the month and complementary pool access during November. The Luminous Caviar & Pearls Facial is now priced at Dh625 for 90 minutes after discount and uses Pevonia products for a nourishing and soothing treatment.
The Spa
As part of its new Ladies Day offers, The Spa at Palazzo Versace Dubai is offering 50% off special spa treatments booked on Mondays. Get pampered with luxurious treatments such as the diamond and gold royal hammam journey, hot stone massage and rejuvenating rose facial. Prices vary.