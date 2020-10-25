The Branding Room Image Credit: Supplied

The Branding Room

This new beauty lounge in Jumeirah Village Circle has launched a fresh facial menu that’s aimed at getting our skin winter ready and as far from dry as possible. Apart from the classic treatments such as the HydraCool, customers can indulge in new offerings — The Big Reveal, Ex-zit Strategy, Coronation Ceremony, Chilled Coronation and The Branding Session. Each facial is designed for a particular skin type and can further be customised. Prices start from Dh325.

Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane

If you know your beauty products, then you must have heard about the French brand L’Occitane. Now, they’ve teamed up with the spa in Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk to offer customers new therapies and treatments using the latest in French cosmetology. The Sofitel Spa is the only location in Dubai to provide L’Occitane products and offers massages, face treatments and package deals. Try the 80-minute massage that includes guided breathing techniques and a blend of essential oils to promote relaxation. Price on request.

SENSASIA Stories

The brand spanking new spa that launches at Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates offers customers a bit more than just massages, but a whole sensory experience. The flagship destination spa is a 4,000 sq ft space that also feature the ‘STORIES LAB’, an express spa with a dedicated entrance for shoppers on the first floor of the mall. If you want to go into a different world, you can use virtual reality headsets that offer guided meditations. SENSASIA Stories allows guests to personalise their spa experience with the option to book time as opposed to treatments. Once clients have defined their requirements, therapists will then script a tailored treatment plan. Prices vary.

Versace Luxury Detox Retreat