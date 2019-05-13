1. Gain/Maintain muscle
Given the changes to diet and meal timing during Ramadan, muscle gain might not be as easy as they do when not fasting but it’s important to keep your muscles active. This full body muscle maintenance workout will help your muscles be prepared for when you are physically able to up the intensity again.
Duration: 35-45 minutes
Intensity:low to medium
Leg press machine 3x 8-12 reps
Leg extension machine 3x 8-12 reps
Lying leg curl machine 3x 8-12 reps
Standing calf press 3x 8-12 reps
Tri-set exercises all focusing on pushing — Dumbbell shoulder press, Incline chest press and Chest press 3x 8-10 reps per set
Lat Pulldown Triset 3x 8-12 reps using all three angles of the Lat pulldown bar completed back to back
2. Cardio/Endurance
Don’t let your lungs and heart slack without exercise during Ramadan. A simple cardio workout like the one outlined below will help maintain your cardio fitness levels and burn some serious calories.
Duration: 30-45 minutes
Intensity:low to medium
Warm up on exercise bike 5 mins
Incline walk on treadmill 15 mins
Cross trainer 10 minutes medium pace and intensity
Stair climber 5 minutes
Cool down on bike 5 minutes medium to low intensity
3. Core
Maintaining a strong core is essential anytime of the year. Ensure you get some kind of core workout, similar to the one recommended below, every 2-3 days to help keep your posture strong and stable.
Duration: 30 minutes
Intensity:low to medium
Back extension 3x 8-12 reps
Plank 6 x 30 seconds on/off intervals
Side plank 3x 30 seconds each side
Medicine ball Russian twists 3x 20 reps
Knee crunches 3x20 reps
Mountain climbers 6x 30 seconds on/off intervals
4. Fat burning
This workout focused on burning fat is not only a great cardio exercise but the medium intensity will help you to burn off excess calories and contribute towards your fat loss goals.
Duration: 30-45 minutes
Intensity:low to medium
Jumping Jacks 4x 20reps
Box step ups 4x30 seconds on/off intervals
Beginner burpees (elevated or ground) 4x 15 reps
Side steps on box 4x 30 seconds on/off intervals
Ventral Jacks 4x20 reps
Battle rope waves 4x30 seconds on/off intervals
5. Body weight training
Can’t make it to the Gym everyday? No problem. Whether you are travelling or just working out at home or in a park, a body weight workout similar to the below requires minimal equipment but will still give you great results.
Duration: 30-40 minutes
Intensity:low to medium
Air squats 3x 15-20 reps
Plank 4x30 seconds on/off intervals
Press ups of different variations 3x 10-15 reps
Pull ups/assisted pull ups 3x 5-10 reps
Standing alternate lunges 3x 20 reps
Hand plank standing opposite mountain climbers 3x 20 reps
Step box triceps dips 3x 10 reps
TRX bicep curls 3x10 reps
— Jason Young is a personal trainer at GymNation, Dubai.