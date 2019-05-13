Your health goals do not have to take a back seat during this month. Here’s how

Jason Young demonstrate the "RAW " exercise for the Ramadan Fitness at the Gymnation, Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche Image Credit:

1. Gain/Maintain muscle

Given the changes to diet and meal timing during Ramadan, muscle gain might not be as easy as they do when not fasting but it’s important to keep your muscles active. This full body muscle maintenance workout will help your muscles be prepared for when you are physically able to up the intensity again.

Duration: 35-45 minutes

Intensity:low to medium

Leg press machine 3x 8-12 reps

Leg extension machine 3x 8-12 reps

Lying leg curl machine 3x 8-12 reps

Standing calf press 3x 8-12 reps

Tri-set exercises all focusing on pushing — Dumbbell shoulder press, Incline chest press and Chest press 3x 8-10 reps per set

Lat Pulldown Triset 3x 8-12 reps using all three angles of the Lat pulldown bar completed back to back

2. Cardio/Endurance

Don’t let your lungs and heart slack without exercise during Ramadan. A simple cardio workout like the one outlined below will help maintain your cardio fitness levels and burn some serious calories.

Duration: 30-45 minutes

Intensity:low to medium

Warm up on exercise bike 5 mins

Incline walk on treadmill 15 mins

Cross trainer 10 minutes medium pace and intensity

Stair climber 5 minutes

Cool down on bike 5 minutes medium to low intensity

3. Core

Maintaining a strong core is essential anytime of the year. Ensure you get some kind of core workout, similar to the one recommended below, every 2-3 days to help keep your posture strong and stable.

Duration: 30 minutes

Intensity:low to medium

Back extension 3x 8-12 reps

Plank 6 x 30 seconds on/off intervals

Side plank 3x 30 seconds each side

Medicine ball Russian twists 3x 20 reps

Knee crunches 3x20 reps

Mountain climbers 6x 30 seconds on/off intervals

4. Fat burning

This workout focused on burning fat is not only a great cardio exercise but the medium intensity will help you to burn off excess calories and contribute towards your fat loss goals.

Duration: 30-45 minutes

Intensity:low to medium

Jumping Jacks 4x 20reps

Box step ups 4x30 seconds on/off intervals

Beginner burpees (elevated or ground) 4x 15 reps

Side steps on box 4x 30 seconds on/off intervals

Ventral Jacks 4x20 reps

Battle rope waves 4x30 seconds on/off intervals

5. Body weight training

Can’t make it to the Gym everyday? No problem. Whether you are travelling or just working out at home or in a park, a body weight workout similar to the below requires minimal equipment but will still give you great results.

Duration: 30-40 minutes

Intensity:low to medium

Air squats 3x 15-20 reps

Plank 4x30 seconds on/off intervals

Press ups of different variations 3x 10-15 reps

Pull ups/assisted pull ups 3x 5-10 reps

Standing alternate lunges 3x 20 reps

Hand plank standing opposite mountain climbers 3x 20 reps

Step box triceps dips 3x 10 reps

TRX bicep curls 3x10 reps

— Jason Young is a personal trainer at GymNation, Dubai.