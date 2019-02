Patients must seek specialist advice as quickly as possible and take their medicines in a disciplined manner. Newer forms of treatments today available in the UAE are the use of ultrasound technology at the patient’s bedside, as well as platelet-rich plasma or PRP treatment. Ultrasound technology is useful in early diagnosis of as well as follow up treatments. This technology allows doctors a view inside the joint as well as check whether there is any residual inflammation after treatment. This technology makes treatment more scientific, resulting in more positive outcomes. PRP involves injecting the patient’s own plasma into their joints. Plasma in blood that contains special proteins that help blood to clot as well as proteins for cell growth and healing. PRP is produced by isolating plasma from blood and concentrating it. In clinical trials, PRP treatment has been shown to be superior to steroid injections in the joints.