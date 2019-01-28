Football legend Luis Figo will show off some of his moves at Kite Beach, Jumeirah for the XYoga Dubai Festival, which will take place on February 1.
Figo will be joining Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, along with 2,500 yogis, at the two-day festival’s launch event, which is set to take place at 7.30am. It was earlier announced that the morning session will be led by Indian yogi and celebrity trainer, Deepika Mehta.
Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of his generation, Figo has had a storied career playing for Sporting CP, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan. He was awarded the Ballon d’Or in 2000 and was named the Fifa World Player of the Year in 2001. In 2004, football legend Pele named Figo in the Fifa 100 list of the world’s greatest living players.
Now in its third year, XYoga Dubai is expected to host more than 15,000 yogis at the festival village across two days of 63 complimentary classes, running from sunrise to sundown.
This year’s edition of XYoga Dubai also includes participation by international yoga experts including Laura Sykora, Janet Stone, Garth Hewitt and Davidji.
Those wishing to attend must pre-register on XYoga Dubai’s website.