Reset Fitness is an exciting new homegrown concept in Dubai. We offer group functional circuit training designed with several core objectives in mind: fun, ageless, results-driven and long-term, sustainable fitness.
Our aim is to build long-term wellth (wellness + health). We want fitness to become a sustainable part of people’s everyday lives, not something they see as a chore, but something that’s fun and enjoyable. We’ve created an engaging space and atmosphere, exciting and energetic workouts, in a place our members can call home.
Our workouts are TV-led, trainer assisted and just 50 minutes. We have daily changing core disciplines of cardio, strength, shape and combat. Participants use their own body weight, free standing equipment, and fixed equipment throughout all workouts.
But what’s got everyone really buzzing about us is our main USP: our progressive training system, which offers two levels of intensity for training; Functional vs Athletic. These two intensity levels bring multiple benefits to our members; flexibility, choice, lower injury risk and progression. Not only that but it enables members of different fitness levels to work out side by side, with each member matching themselves to the exercise and intensity that suits them.
Our 2,000sq.ft. facility, designed by international design house Kinnersley Kent Design, has a stylish retro inspired look, expressing our fun and vibrant approach. Alongside a spacious workout floor accommodating up to 24 participants, there is a Refuel bar with customised protein shakes, Wellth Room for assessments and private consultations, male and female change rooms and Reset branded apparel, so members can join the Reset tribe.
With curated playlists of retro, hip hop, house and rock, and a superb lighting system that changes daily, Reset offers a truly sensory and immersive fitness experience. Come and check us out at Jumeirah Islands Pavilion.