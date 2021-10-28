Image Credit: Dubai Muscle Show

he Middle East’s largest fitness and wellness exhibition that includes Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry, is making a highly anticipated comeback this year for an action-packed three days of fitness and fun, from October 28 to 30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, the event features some of the biggest names in fitness, the most diverse schedule of workout classes and the greatest number of exhibitors than ever before. The exhibition will showcase 250 exhibitors of world leading sports nutrition, fitness and bodybuilding brands from 25 countries, as well as over 600 inspirational athletes and health and fitness influencers from around the globe. Visitors will also be able to access inspirational and educational talks and meet and greets with some of the fitness industry’s biggest names, as well as enter world-renowned competitions, take part in the show’s back-to-back schedule of exciting group fitness classes, and listen to unmissable business seminars. There will also be thousands of free sample giveaways and special discounts to enjoy over the weekend too.

Flex your muscle with Mr Olympia

A hub to pick up expert industry advice and tips and tricks from fitness experts, the exhibition will be packed full of everything to do with the exciting bodybuilding and fitness industry. Dubai Muscle Show will give people the chance to meet the biggest names in the industry from Big Ramy, the most successful Arab bodybuilder in history and current reigning Mr Olympia, to Ronnie Coleman, the legendary eight time Mr Olympia, Dorian Yates the six time Mr Olympia, and Flex Lewis, one of the most successful bodybuilders of all time. The hugely popular Dubai Muscle Classic will give male and female bodybuilders the chance to compete for a cash prize of Dh75,000, and don’t miss the Strongman competitions, as well as the Team Nogueira Future Champions, which will see fighters competing in boxing, Muay Thai and MMA.

Get active with celebrity trainers

Presented by FitnGlam, Dubai Active will give visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the exciting world of health and fitness. Bringing together some of the biggest celebrity trainers and fitness personalities from around the world including Kelsey Wells, Heba Ali and Grace Beverley, Dubai Active is the place where you can meet your favourite fitness influencers and elite trainers, and take part in unlimited free and exciting workout classes, which run over the entire weekend. There will also be the chance to learn about fitness brands and listen to expert speakers on the Spinney’s Wellness stage.

Dubai active industry

Image Credit: Dubai Active

A must for all fitness professionals and business owners, Dubai Active Industry facilitates business development, networking, education and training opportunities, giving attendees exclusive access to insider knowledge through summits, talks and events. A place for people to take inspiration from CEOs, Founders and Senior Executives of major fitness brands such as Fitness First, Adidas, Go Sport and GymNation, the summits will cover topics such as fitness and business, start-ups in fitness, and the future of wellness in the Middle East, giving insight into the Middle East’s spa and wellness industry. The event will also give access to major fitness brands such as Technogym, Life Fitness, Matrix and Panatta.

To discover the weekend’s event timetable and to purchase tickets please visit