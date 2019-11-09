Here’s how to get a full workout with just a pair of dumbbells

Fitness trainer Chris Ortega demonstrates how to perform the Dumbbells Squats exercise at Fitness First DIFC on 7th November, 2019. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

In our quest for fitness, or that dream body, many of us often come up against that biggest barrier: Time. No matter how dedicated we are to getting fitter, we still need to earn our dirhams, and finding the time to work out often falls off the priority list. Then, when we finally make it to the gym, we’re either jostling for space or waiting to use a machine.

To help you make the best of your limited time, try this 30-minute workout using just a pair of dumbbells. In this workout, you’re going to focus on your strength and endurance and work all the muscle groups of your body, burning those fats by the end of the session.

GETTING STARTED

Make sure to do your warm up before the workout to reduce the chances of injury and maximise your performance. Do these moves to prepare your joints and fire up your entire body, such as Spiderman’s warm-up with rotation, hand walkouts and jumping jacks. Check out the video for detailed instructions.

STRENGTH WORKOUT

NOTE: Do 10 reps and hold for 5 seconds in each move for 3 rounds. Rest for 1 minute between rounds.

Pause deadlift

Pause deadlift Image Credit: Cling Egbert/Gulf News

1. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart while holding the dumbbells.

2. Make sure to keep your spine neutral and brace your core throughout the movement.

3. Simply bend the knees a little bit while pushing your hips back to lean forward.

4. Try to maintain a 45-degree angle and hold that position for 5 seconds to create more tension on the back, legs and especially core.

5. Then stand up after holding and repeat.

Pause front squats

Pause front squats. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/ Gulf News

1. Hold the dumbbells on your shoulders while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart (or wider depending on what’s comfortable).

2. Make sure to keep your spine neutral and brace your core throughout the movement.

3. Squat down or lower yourself into a seated position with your hips and knees in a 90-degree angle.

4. Hold that position for 5 seconds and when you’re done, stand up and repeat.

Pause shoulder press

Pause shoulder press. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

1. Stand with your feet together closer than your hips to challenge your balance and stability.

2. Hold the dumbbells next to your shoulders and simply push the weight up overhead, hold them for 5 seconds and repeat.

3. Make sure to brace your core during the lift.

Pause shoulder press. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

ENDURANCE WORKOUT

NOTE: Perform each exercise for 1 minute for 3 rounds. Rest for 45 seconds between rounds.

Renegade rows to push ups

Renegade rows to push ups Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

1. Go to a plank position while holding the dumbbells under your shoulders.

2. Make sure to keep your spine parallel to the ground and brace your core throughout the movement.

3. To start, pull up the dumbbell with your one arm beside your trunk. Alternate between both arms.

4. Proceed to do a push up. Simply lower your chest or trunk from the ground and push yourself up.

Dumbbell thrusters

Dumbbell thrusters. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

1. Hold the dumbbells on your shoulders while standing with your feet shoulder-width apart.

2. Squat down or lower yourself into a seated position with your hips and knees in a 90-degree angle.

3. As you stand up, push the dumbbells overhead to complete the repetition.

Triple crusher

Triple crusher. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

1. Hold the dumbbells beside your torso and lift the weight up towards your shoulders while bending your elbows to initiate a bicep curl.

2. Then stay on the last position and simply push the weights up overhead to do a shoulder press.

3. Lastly, straighten your arms overhead and bend your elbows to lower the dumbbells behind your head to complete a tricep overhead extension

4. Simply reverse the movement to complete a repetition.

THE COOL-DOWN

NOTE: Do this for 5 minutes.

Make sure you stretch after your workout or use foam rollers to reduce muscle soreness and enhance recovery.

POINTS TO REMEMEMBER

• Do this exercise 3 times a week for 3 weeks. Then, if you want to progress, you can add more weeks and increase the number of rounds while minimising rest intervals and progress to heavier weights.

• Make sure to keep challenging yourself between sets and keep yourself motivated.

Chris Ortega. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

— Chris Ortega is a trainer at Fitness First. You can find him on Instagram at @coachlife11. For more on Fitness First, go to fitnessfirstme.com.