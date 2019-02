In a study, Raz’s team is looking at the link between awareness and memory formation under anesthesia and psychological symptoms a month later. “The numbers are too small to have conclusive results yet, so I should be careful with the interpretation, but we’ve had a small number of recall episodes, with most of these episodes related to PTSD symptoms, mostly to sleep problems, at 30 days,” he said. He said that many more patients were aware during the procedure — identified by asking them to move their arm during surgery — but did not remember it, and among these patients, it is too early to say whether there is any increased risk of PTSD.