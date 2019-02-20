I soon learned that I am part of only a tiny percentage of people who remember unsettling experiences under conscious sedation. Only 3 out of every 10,000 people report “undesired awareness” from nongeneral anesthesia, a number only slightly higher than the 2 out of every 10,000 patients who report this under general anesthesia, according to a study led by Dr George Mashour, a neuroanesthesiologist at the University of Michigan and one of the world’s experts on anesthesia awareness. While some patients expect, or even want, to be awake during certain procedures, especially colonoscopies, “I don’t think any clinician would want somebody to be terrified or in pain,” Mashour said.