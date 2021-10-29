FitnGlam is a homegrown concept that has been created entirely by women for women. From FitnGlam’s founder to the superstar trainers who have been scouted from around the globe, to the regional artists who have brought to life the unique gym environment, and the collaborative spirit that creates a revolutionary space for women.
FitnGlam is set to transform the fitness landscape, with an aim to become the leading health and wellness destination for all women across the UAE. A whole new world of holistic fitness, FitnGlam has launched their first super club in Al Quoz, and has plans to expand to two more branches in Dubai Hills and Sports Society within the next six months.
The warehouse-style 22,000 sq ft super club expands over two floors and encompasses all areas of health and wellness for a motivational gym experience. Its four specially designed fitness studios host the invigorating HIIT and spin classes, strengthening barre classes, and a relaxing yoga session. Its world-class trainers run the diverse timetable of boutique group fitness classes, as well as bespoke programmes.
A dedicated CrossFit area is also available, along with a full-size rig, a boxing ring for a freestyle boxing and group classes. In addition to that, FitnGlam houses a Gluteator machine and an exclusive Body Gee Boxx analysis machine that are the first in the UAE.
With every detail carefully designed for the experience of members, FitnGlam also features a health food café, Active x Nolu’s, a recovery room with water massage relaxation beds, sauna, a steam room, and an electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) training.
Members can also access consultation on nutrition and health advice from certified coaches. FitnGlam’s coaches also offer support with pre- and post-natal training, powerlifting and bodybuilding, and help members in achieving their personal goals.