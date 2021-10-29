Tamara before and after joining Embody Fitness’ programme Image Credit: Supplied

Every client has different needs, requirements and health and fitness goals when it comes to their own body. At Embody, every body transformation programme we create is bespoke to each client and tailored to their specific needs.

At Embody you will have a team of expert coaches guiding you through every step of your transformation. An elite level personal trainer for every workout routine and a dedicated nutritionist and sports therapist who will work in unison to ensure your journey is of the highest level of expertise you will find anywhere. We also provide dedicated ladies only training with the highest quality female coaches in Dubai.

Embody is the only gym offering personal training programmes in Dubai that boasts a team of Olympic athletes and world class coaches who have come from our prestigious and award-winning sports performance facility in London. The quality of our professional coaches combined with our dedicated team supporting every client is what makes Embody so unique and like no other gym in Dubai.

Clients come to Embody to make a serious change in their lives or to take their goals to the next level. Some clients want to focus on fat loss, muscle toning, improved performance or an injury or a combination of these factors. Our mission is simple…to ensure they achieve this and way more with all the professional support they need along the way from our elite team of sports professionals and nutritionists.

Embody Fitness has earned an industry-wide reputation for producing award-winning results. But more than that, we take clients on a journey that ultimately transforms their lives and not just their bodies.

This is what makes Embody the best gym in Dubai for results and motivates us to continuously improve in everything we do.