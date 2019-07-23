The herbal actives present in Fast Relief lets you get symptomatic relief from pain with no harmful side effects or addiction even after using on regular basis Image Credit: Supplied

Himani Fast Relief — Herbal Pain Relief Ointment and Spray has been one of the most trusted and preferred brand for pain relief across the Middle East. The product formulation falls under the topical analgesics category that are based on natural/herbal extracts of wintergreen, menthol, eucalyptus, camphor, turpentine, clove, etc.

The herbal actives present in Fast Relief lets you get symptomatic relief from pain with no harmful side effects or addiction even after using on regular basis.

Himani Fast Relief formulation is time-tested and enriched with special herbs that help the ointment to penetrate swiftly into the area of pain Image Credit: Supplied

Himani Fast Relief formulation is time-tested and enriched with special herbs that help the ointment to penetrate swiftly into the area of pain. After penetration, the active ingredients stimulate circulation, relax stiffness and re-oxygenate painful tissues thereby resulting in relief in minutes and helping one get back into their routine life.

It is convenient for people to have pills for all kinds of pains but when consumed on a frequent basis, they have been found to have some side effects, which will cause discomfort. Here are four reasons to choose Himani Fast Relief over pills.

1. Targeted — Applied locally and targets only on specific pain area.

2. Fast — Penetrates into the skin faster and brings much-needed relief.

3. Safe — Not harmful and can be used regularly.

4. Long lasting — It gives you relief in minutes from muscular pain, backache, joint pains and sprains.