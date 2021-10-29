Here are our top picks of the best gyms in the UAE to fit your preferences

METROFITT

Why METROFITT? Bringing diversity and dynamism to the UAE’s buzzing fitness landscape, METROFITT is an affordable premium fitness club with four gyms in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. From strength-building machines to dedicated sweat and power zones, it has sleek amenities for all fitness levels. With a power-packed team of personal trainers on hand, it is committed to offering transformational fitness solutions for all types of lifestyles. Its GX time table features classic and trendy classes. Having opening two clubs after the Covid-19 lockdown in the UAE shows this brand has a vision not only to transform it’s members but the UAE fitness industry as well.

USP of the brand: All of METROFITT gyms are no contract, meaning you are not tied in if your circumstances change. Cancelling a gym membership is just as easy as joining. Visit any METROFITT for the day, with no contract or sign up fees.

Special programmes: Flexible membership plans, and corporate day passes.

Discounts/deals: Exclusive offer on GEMS Rewards app, which is an exclusive rewards programme, designed for the community of students, parents and staff.

For more information, call METROFITT (8003488), visit www.metrofitt.com or reach out on Instagram @METROFITT or Facebook @METROFITT

GymNation

Why GymNation? GymNation is the UAE’s most affordable and flexible gym chain, providing gym memberships from just Dh99 per month. GymNation members get 24x7 access to world-class gym facilities, 500+ pieces of the latest cardio and weights equipment, and 200+ free group exercises classes along with the very best personal trainers, that enable them to reach their health and fitness goals, whatever they are.

GymNation gyms are currently located in Al Quoz, Bur Dubai, Motor City, Mirdif, Silicon Oasis, Khalidiyah Mall (Abu Dhabi) and Manar Mall (RAK), with more UAE locations opening very soon.

Special discount/deals: Free seven-day pass for all Dubai Muscle Show and Dubai Active attendees, including full gym access and group exercise classes. Visit www.gymnation.com/dms to get yours now! Plus get free access to 1,000+ online Les Mills workouts, which can be streamed anytime, anywhere with GymNation on Demand.

Visit www.gymnation.com/gnod to sign up.

For more infromation, visit www.gymnation.com or reach out on Facebook (@gymnationuae) or Instagram (@gymnation_uae)

Embody Fitness

Why Embody Fitness? It is an award-winning fitness business now widely regarded as the most luxurious, state-of-the-art and best personal training gym for results in Dubai. It is the only gym in Dubai boasting a team of Olympic athletes and world-class sports professionals, who work alongside nutritionists and sports therapists, to deliver the most bespoke and advanced transformation programmes for clients.

USP of the brand: The expert team of personal trainers, nutritionists and sports therapists will help you lose weight, get fitter and stronger, and perhaps most importantly, adopt a healthy lifestyle that you really can maintain, all through the gym’s specially tailored eight to 12-week programmes.

For more details, call 0527239333 or info@embodyfitness.ae

FitnGlam

Why FitnGlam? It is a revolutionary women’s fitness super club created by women for women. It is the most grammable super club with an artistic space and a fully loaded gym with top equipment. It is the official presenter and headline sponsor for Miss Universe UAE 2021.

USP of the brand: It has boutique style classes, CrossFit area, and therapeutic services for wellness and health.

Special discount/deals: Buy a three-month membership and get one extra complimentary month.

For more information, visit www.fitnglam.ae or contact 0564188188.

Reset Fitness

Why Reset Fitness? It offers group functional training that will get you fired up to burn up to 850 calories in 50-minute sessions. The workouts are TV-led, trainer assisted, and use a combination of body weight, free standing equipment and machines. The centre provides assessments, both basic and comprehensive, evaluating body composition, mobility and functional movement. The Refuel bar offers a great space to recharge post-workout with customised protein shakes.

USP of the brand: Progressive training options, with two training intensities: functional vs athletic.

Special programmes: Daily changing disciplines of cardio, shape, strength and combat.

Discounts/deals: 1 week free trial.

For more infromation, call 045665475 or visit https://ihitreset.com/

The best meal plan provider in the UAE

Kcal

Why Kcal? It has been providing the best, healthy, simple and accessible food solutions to UAE residents for the last 10-years, transforming tens of thousands of lifestyles through healthy meals without compromising on quality or taste.

What meal plans? Kcal has a range of different plans to suit your goals and to suit most dietary requirements. One of the newest plans is Kcal’s partnership with TV celebrity Chef Hala, where together they have created a Levantine-inspired healthy meal plan option for those searching for healthy Middle Eastern flavours.

Prices: Starting at Dh160 per day. Weekly payment also available.

Discounts/deals: Ready for the Dubai Fitness Challenge? Get two weeks free with any meal plan.