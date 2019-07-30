The secret lies in the rich and creamy taste, made from 100 per cent fresh cow’s milk Image Credit: Supplied

Muralidhar Rao, Marketing Manager at FrieslandCampina, explains what makes Rainbow for Coffee unique in the taste enhancement segment.

Rainbow has been the region’s favourite taste enhancement brand for decades. What’s the secret of your success?

You’re absolutely right. We have been transforming the moments of togetherness since the Nineties. The secret lies in the rich and creamy taste, made from 100 per cent fresh cow’s milk, which transforms the moments of togetherness of great-tasting food and beverages.

How did you come up with the idea for this option?

Drinking whitened coffee is a prevalent habit in the Middle East and currently, there are no dairy-based coffee whiteners that can provide the perfect cup of coffee. Given Rainbow’s strong credential in taste enhancement, the global legacy and history of coffee enrichment and the consumer need to get the perfect tasting coffee with a dairy based coffee enricher, we launched the Rainbow for Coffee to cater to the local consumer taste.

What makes the new Rainbow for Coffee so special?

As I mentioned earlier, Rainbow for Coffee is made from fresh milk and is exclusively crafted to enrich coffee providing a rich and creamy taste.

What’s next for Rainbow milk?

Our purpose is to add magic to moments. We want to transform the moments of togetherness of great tasting food and beverages. Our purpose empowers us to research and innovate in food and beverages and look at how we can add value to the lives of consumers through taste enhancement.