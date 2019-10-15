On every purchase of Dh500 at Damas Jewellery you get a chance to win stunning pieces

A contemporary twist: With chokers all the rage this Diwali, grab this piece from Damas Jewellery’s Maharani Collection Image Credit: Supplied

Highlight To celebrate Diwali, Damas Jewellery is giving its customers a fantastic chance to win one of 15 diamond jewellery sets from the stunning Legacy collection on every purchase of Dh500, as part of a festive raffle draw.

While partaking in the festivities in the company of family and friends, Diwali also offers multiple occasions to dress up and celebrate. Whether it’s a family gathering or a party with friends, no celebration is complete without donning traditional Indian attire and of course, beautiful jewellery.

Diwali is synonymous with buying new clothes – and buying jewellery is considered auspicious during this festive season. In the spirit of the ‘Festival of Lights’, Damas Jewellery, the leading luxury jewellery brand and retailer in the GCC, invites customers to explore an array of beautifully crafted designs while enjoying incredible offers throughout the festive season.

The brand has stunning collections which, both, honour the Indian heritage and add more colour to all those celebrating this special occasion. Take your pick from its extensive collections that have options for both the lovers of tradition and modern fashion mavens alike.

A contemporary twist

There’s no other jewellery that can complete a woman’s look like a necklace. While traditional designs remain popular, there has been a shift towards minimalist designs. With chokers all the rage this season, this piece from Damas Jewellery’s Maharani Collection (see picture above) can be your best friend on a special occasion such as Diwali. It can add all the glamour and elegance you need to outshine everyone else at the party.

Time for tradition

This stunning necklace from Damas Jewellery collection features coloured gemstones set in gold Image Credit: Supplied

You can’t ignore traditional jewellery when you wear Indian outfits. A piece of jewellery, also known as ‘haar’, is something that often adds an element of magnificence to your whole look. Where conventionally these necklaces were only crafted in gold, more modern pieces like this one from Damas Jewellery collection, features a stunning design that includes coloured gemstones set in gold.

Bang on trend

Bangles from the Damas Jewellery collection Image Credit: Supplied

Ask any woman and they will tell you that no Indian outfit is complete without bangles. They may be a traditional piece of Indian jewellery, but this does not mean bangles have lost their appeal among modern women. Pick bangles, such as these from the Damas Jewellery collection to take your outfit to the next level. Pair them with your chiffon and georgette sarees for an impeccable style statement.

Pretty in bracelet

This piece from the Damas Jewellery Maharani Collection is perfect for evening wear Image Credit: Supplied

Crafted from pure gold, this bangle-like bracelet is an illustration of elegance. Whether you choose to wear a salwar suit or a saree, it will look glorious accompanying it. This piece from the Damas Jewellery Maharani Collection is perfect for evening wear and will beautifully accentuate your ethnic traditional outfits. Mix and match pairs of bangles and bracelets to add a vintage, regal appeal to your attire.

A chance to win

To celebrate this joyous occasion, Damas Jewellery is giving its customers a fantastic chance to win one of 15 diamond jewellery sets from the stunning Legacy collection on every purchase of Dh500, as part of a festive raffle draw.

The incredible offers continue for all Damas Jewellery customers who spend Dh2,500 on all diamond and gold jewellery purchases, instantly qualifying them for an amazing 22k Gold Coin reward. To continue giving back to their customers, Damas Jewellery will reward all gold purchases of Dh15,000 with a 1gm, 22k gold coin bonus gift.

They aren’t done yet! Damas Jewellery welcomes their customers to enjoy ‘zero making charges’ on select 22k gold jewellery while also benefitting from ‘zero deduction’ on all gold exchanges.