The singer performed at the Expo 2020 One Year to Go concert on Sunday evening

Image Credit:

Mariah Carey’s eye-catching golden gown on Sunday evening at Burj Park was created by Dubai’s very own fashion designer, Furne One.

The UAE-based Filipino designer has worked with American celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek for “a long time” and was approached to create a custom dress for Carey, who headlined Expo 2020’s One Year to Go concert.

His creation is a floor-length gown, fully beaded with fancy stone Swarovski crystals mixed with sequins and glass beads.

“My Cleopatra dress — Egyptian inspired,” explained Furne. “In skin-colour illusion tulle.”

This is not the first time that Furne of Amato Couture has created a custom gown for Carey.

“I worked with her in Cannes [Film Festival] and her Caution World Tour. [This is] my third time now,” said Furne. “And hopefully more to come.”