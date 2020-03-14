Campbell released a 6-mintue video, in which she explained why she went so over the top

Washington DC: Supermodel Naomi Campbell, who made headlines when she wore a full hazmat suit to the airport, explained that she wasn't doing it for laughs.

As per Page Six, Naomi was spotted at the airport wearing a head-to-toe hazmat suit, face mask and goggles earlier this week, before detailing on social media how she regularly disinfects her seat on a plane.

After the photos of her extreme precautions went viral, Campbell released a six-mintue YouTube video, in which she explained why she went so over the top.

Campbell said: "It's not a funny time, it's not a humorous time, I'm not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable travelling if I have to travel; I'm trying to keep it to a minimum."

Naomi also mentioned that she has been wearing a mask on flights since the '90s and has been sanitizing her seat for 17 years. "Back in the day, people used to really laugh at me and speak under by breath ... and now I'm not ridiculous," she said.

However, these are not the only precaution the model takes, revealing she also takes several immune-boosting supplements, including two Vitamin C packets and papaya concentrate before she goes inside the airport.

She later criticized the TSA staff workers for not wearing gloves while handling passports and said that the flight attendants also did not wear gloves.