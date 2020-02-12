The Indian fashion designer died at his home in Goa on February 12

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks during the announcement of Goa Wedding Show in Mumbai on July 25, 2014. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

The fashion industry circle in the UAE, who has known designer Wendell Rodricks after his multiple showcases in this region, expressed their collective shock at his sudden demise in Goa. He was 59, but his colleagues and friends in the UAE remember him fondly and believe that he has left a vacuum in the world of Indian fashion.

Jyothi Karmali who has worked with him multiple times calls him a "free-spirited artist'.

"It was a pleasure to work with him. I love his free spirited attitude. May he rest in eternal peace," said Karmali.

Leena Naresh Vatnani, based in Dubai, claims his death is a big loss to the fashion industry.

"I met him last at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. Though I didn't work with him, he was such a pleasant and welcoming personality. And we have always loved his collection. It's a big loss to us," said Leena Naresh Vatnani, CEO of India Fashion Carnival, a company which organises fashion exhibits across the region.

Shefali Munshi, who puts together fashion exhibits across the city, remembers him fondly.