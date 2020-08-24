Shop exquisite chiffons, laces, silks and more for the festive season at up to 75% off

Visit Regal Fabrics to grab stunning wear for 20-75% off at its select Dubai stores in Al Karama, Al Fahidi, Meena Bazaar, Satwa and Al Barsha Image Credit: Supplied

It is that time of year again: party time! Moreover, while all discerning fashionistas have a judiciously picked variety of big occasion outfits standing in the wings, there’s nothing quite like wearing something whopping new to make you feel special. After all, there is no better sense of delight than to be decked up at an event to show your sense of grace, sophistication, and poise.

This season, party dresses have been created in easy breezy fabrics, adorned in lace, embellished in sequins and stones, made up from chiffons and silks, crafted from velvet, reworked into gowns and lengthened to the floor.

If you want to impress in recent fashion trends with comfort and style, visit Regal Fabrics to grab stunning wear for 20-75% off at its select Dubai stores in Al Karama, Al Fahidi, Meena Bazaar, Satwa and Al Barsha. Regal Fabrics will also be participating in the 3-Day Super Sale featuring 90% off on select items from August 27 to 29 at select Regal Dubai stores.

We have already started making our list of outfits, when will you?

Nail the perfect look!

With the festive season coming up, this is the perfect time to plan your different looks. It is also the wedding season, so you will need to stock up on beautiful outfits that will set you apart wherever you go.

Selecting a glamorous outfit, can be quite a struggle, as we all know. You are probably worried about finding a dress that suits you. However, problems occur when the ready-to-wear clothes are not according to what you have in your mind. Do you want a dress that is made specifically for your personality and style?

You can pick a handful of beautiful chiffon, silk and lace materials for amazing deals and discounts Image Credit: Supplied

From helping you nail your style to sporting a contemporary look with modern pieces, Regal Fabrics offers you many stylish ways to create your dress to impress. You can pick a handful of beautiful chiffon, silk and lace materials for amazing deals and discounts. Moreover, whatever the style - gowns, cocktail dresses, or party dresses - they can be custom-made for you!

The most popular from Regal Fabrics’ collection are the authentic French Chantilly laces - in single, dual and metallic tones. The materials are exquisitely embellished in stones and embroidery to make you dazzle at any party. Metallic chiffons are also in demand for sarees, gowns, jalabiyas, and so on. Silk is evergreen and available in plains and prints in different price ranges to suit every budget. If that is not all, Swiss cottons, embroidered voile, viscose and other breathable summer fabrics are trending in a big way now. You can get the style you prefer at very affordable prices.

Regal has an impressive men’s collection of fabulous fabrics Image Credit: Supplied

What defines a sharp-dressed man?

Fashion is not just for women, men need to look their best part too. Regal Fabrics has an impressive men’s collection of fabulous fabrics that can be tailored to perfection. A well-made shirt, trousers or a full suit has a unique, empowering feel as it sits snugly against your body.

Whether you are going bold and eccentric, or classic and clean cut for your first tailor-made suit – you are sure to get excited by the options available to you.

So, hurry up head to Regal Exclusive Men’s Boutique at Al Karama and take advantage of these amazing deals!

How to shop

Tailoring is available at Regal Fabrics’ showrooms in Al Karama, Satwa, and Al Barsha. It is also available in its Sharjah store.

For more information, chat or call +971 50 984 0560 / +971 56 409 3336. To shop online, visit www.regalfabrics.me. For retail store locations, click here