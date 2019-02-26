A woman’s coat was made from scraps of a man’s plaid jacket and a military coat, decorated with feathers and dark sparkles that evoke the minerals within the mine. A man’s jacket was recycled with sleeves from one coat and panels from another. A dress was constructed out of layers of ruffles, tiers and bows over lace. A sweater was decorated with a copper sheen, patched with a masculine plaid and the lace.