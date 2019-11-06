Mouni Roy got called out on social media, but many came to her defence

Mouni Roy wore a dress that looked similar to one Kendall Jenner has worn Image Credit: Instagram/ @dietsabya

Indian film and television actress Mouni Roy has recently come under fire because of a dress she wore this Halloween that looked awfully similar to one Kendall Jenner sported.

An Instagram account called Dietsabya is exposing imitations or appropriations in fashion. It usually posts celebrities sporting such designs and its recent target was Roy.

Roy posted a picture on her Instagram account wearing a bright pink tulle dress paired with white strappy heels to a Halloween themed event.

While Roy’s pictures got around 300,000 likes each, Dietsabya was quick to compare the dress to the one Jenner sported earlier this year.

Jenner’s dress was made by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

The post read: “For #halloween, did @imouniroy dress up as @kendalljenner in a […] version of the @giambattistavalliparis x @hm dress? LOL.”

Some were quick to point out that the dress might be from a popular China-based affordable clothing website.

Some came to Roy’s defence, Instagram user leo.gaurav wrote: “Isn’t this exactly what people do on halloween?”

Similarly user ariana_frost posted: “Honestly Halloween is about dressing up as somebody else. It will of course be a copied look. No biggie.”