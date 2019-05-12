A model walks the runway during the Michael Cinco show at Fashion Forward March 2017 held at the Dubai Design District on March 23, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Image Credit: Getty Images

After announcing they were putting their event on hiatus in September last year, organisers of Fashion Forward Dubai (FFWD) have revealed new dates for the bi-annual fashion platform, to be held from October 30 to November 2 at the Dubai Design District.

The four-day event will feature catwalk shows, presentations, activations and events from regional as well as international designers, with a ‘shop-now’ element added this year, where consumers will be able to purchase looks on the spot.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Dubai’s leading fashion event, Fashion Forward to d3 this year. This year will see even more designers participating and a greater number of our own business partners playing a central role in the programming,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, executive director of Dubai Design District.