Ready, set, summer! It is roasting hot outside and not many of us (especially those working outdoors) are lucky enough to avoid the harsh temperatures. That is why you need have those warm-weather wardrobe essentials. With so many trends from both the high-fashion runways as well as your Instagram feed, how's a girl to know what's worth skipping or stocking up?

We've got your back!

From the simple white t-shirt to the classic maxi dress, there are pieces that every summer closet requires. So, if you want to up your style game this sunny season, here’s a list to guide you through all the must-have summer staples.

1. White T-shirt or shirt

You can't go wrong with a simple white top Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s not the most exciting piece of clothing, but definitely one of the most versatile. Whether you’re rocking black pants, a patterned skirt, maxi dress or jeans, you can never go wrong with this simple item.

2. Denim jacket

Designers are continuing to reinvent the denim jacket each season Image Credit: Shutterstock

You don’t really need a lot of outerwear in summer, but a denim jacket is essential. Perfect for mornings and evenings, it can elevate your summer outfit, without sacrificing its easy, breezy vibe.

3. Ballet flats or classic two-strap sandals

Comfortable footwear will keep your feet cool Image Credit: Shutterstock

This is the perfect time to dump your classic pumps and swing around in pretty two-strap sandals or elegant ballet flats. The open style sandals will keep your feet cool, while the comfortable flats will spare the pain or strain.

4. Coloured crossbody bag or carryall tote

Fit all your stuff in a tote or add a pop of colour with a bright crossbody bag Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s completely on trend to bring out that carryall tote – it’ll make lugging around your phone, wallet, make-up pouch, sunscreen, and sunglasses a breeze. Also, if you go light on the garments, a bright-coloured crossbody will give an instant style boost.

5. Shirt dress or T-shirt dress

Pieces that are casual, comfortable and versatile make for the best wardrobe items Image Credit: Shutterstock

Whether you’re heading to the office, with friends to your favourite cafe or for a brunch, a shirt or t-shirt dress makes a great outfit choice. Plain, printed or oversized, it’ll keep you feeling cool and looking effortlessly elegant.

6. One-piece swimwear

A one-piece swimsuit is versatile and can double as a top when required Image Credit: Shutterstock

We are all for those incredible bikinis in different colours (particularly those high-waisted and fat hiding ones), but a classic one-piece is timelessly stylish and at the same time versatile – it can also double as a top when required.

7. Bike shorts with blazers

Chrissy Teigen in bike shorts and a blazer Image Credit: Rex Features

Athleisure is suddenly a top trend on fashion runways. Bike shorts are being worn with blazers and pretty tops by many style-savvy celebs. In all fairness, the look is both striking and chic. Don’t be afraid to try it!

8. Bucket hats

We need to wear a hat in the summer and a stylish one at that! Image Credit: Getty

Bucket hats are well and truly back! The iconic ‘90s accessory is a must-have item for ’18/’19 summer fashion. Plain, patterned or featuring a logo, the hats add an edge to any outfit. Wear them with dresses, suits, overalls, and more.

9. The perfect sunglasses

Sunglasses might be a small accessory, but they have a large impact Image Credit: Shutterstock

There’s no better way to finish off a stylish summer outfit than with some sleek shades. Whether you want to sport a classic pair of aviators or look dashing in a cat-eye design, just make sure to grab the perfect shape for your face.

10. Maxi dress

Maxi dresses drip with bohemian elegance and convenience Image Credit: Shutterstock

When the sun is at its shiniest (and humidity at its most oppressive), tight clothing can be a nightmare. It’s no wonder then why the maxi dress is a favourite summer style. Long, billowy, and breezy, the maxi is everything you need to beat the heat in style.

The good news!

