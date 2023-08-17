With school sessions starting before we know it, the excitement and anticipation of back-to-school preparations is something that kids and parents alike look forward to. From shopping for new school uniforms to stationary and school backpacks, there’s a staple list of back-to-school essentials that your little heroes and heroines love to have renewed.

Kickstarting the new school year with a new set of back-to-school gear is also a surefire way to replace your little ones’ anxiousness about starting the semester with a whole jazzed-up feeling of excitement and get them equipped for a fresh start that’s ready to set their path up for success.

Yes. It’s Back-to-School season once again, and this year Centrepoint, the Landmark Group’s one-stop shopping destination, takes this yearly ritual to a whole new level with yet another exciting BTS campaign, offering an all-encompassing BTS collection that caters to every facet of your kids’ needs by top world-renowned brands, says Ayush Ambardar, Digital Marketing, Centrepoint.

From the energy of new beginnings and connecting with new friends to organising schedules and embarking on fresh academic journeys, Centrepoint's UAE Back-to-School campaign taps into this enthusiasm by presenting a BTS assortment for girls and boys that is just as interesting as it is functional. From stylish backpacks to artsy stationery, trendy school clothes, and mealtime essentials, the exceptional campaign stands as a one-stop shop for all things Back to School that your little ones will adore.

Back to School: Leading with a huge Centrepoint BTS Collection

A celebration of curiosity, childhood and learning, Centrepoint’s BTS campaign features a wide array of school essentials for your different kids’ age groups and their variety of activity levels. Whether they’re always on the move, love sports or they’re amazed by a world of educational toys, Centrepoint offers not only a collection for their school day but also beyond.

Illuminate your kids’ minds with a range of BTS products that are not only practical, but also visually appealing, capturing the hearts of your kids and catering to their different intelligence.

School backpacks: Carrying dreams

For kids, backpacks aren’t just a functional everyday accessory; it's a canvas for expressing their unique personalities and a companion for their adventures. Centrepoint's collection boasts an array of school backpacks for kids that cater to various tastes and age groups while being kind to your young ones’ backs.

From superhero-themed options to whimsical patterns, classic and sportive designs, your kids are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a backpack that is not only sturdy but also resonates with their unique preferences.Be it a Hello Kitty or a Barbie-themed backpack for girls, or your champ’s favorite hero from Batman and Spiderman to Avengers-themed backpacks - you name it, Centrepoint has it.

School stationery: Unleashing your little ones’ creativity

Few things ignite a student's creativity quite like a set of vibrant school stationery. Centrepoint's Back-to-School campaign unveils an impressive array of pencils, pens, highlighters, notebooks, and art tools. With hues that burst forth and designs that inspire, these stationery treasures promise to transform your kids’ study sessions into a captivating journey of artistic expression that spark their creativity, make their study time a breeze and help them stay organized.

School clothes: Blend your youngsters’ sense of fashion with function

The campaign understands that fashion and functionality go hand in hand. That’s why Centrepoint’s Back-to-School collection encompasses a spectrum of stylish and comfortable school wear that your little fashionistas and trend-setters will appreciate. From cute girls’ pinafore dresses and peter pan collared shirts to boys’ smart pants and polo t-shirts, extending to essential sportswear, school shoes and socks for both, your future scholars can step into the classroom with renewed confidence and style.

Mealtime essentials: Nourishing minds

A top priority for any parent, fueling kids’ bodies and minds and ensuring their health and well-being is as essential as new school supplies come. Centrepoint values that and offers a holistic BTS collection at its heart with a host of mealtime essentials that both kids and parents find indispensable. From lunchboxes, water bottles, and snack containers to lunch bags in a variety of designs, these items are designed to keep food fresh and drinks cool, making mealtime at school a delightful experience full of nourishment and sustenance.

Unveil a world of possibility for everyone with Centrepoint

The collection doesn’t stop there. Centrepoint’s Back-to-School campaign stands as an embodiment of excitement and preparation year after year, blending affordability, utility and utter style as the Back-to-School season unfolds.

With over 500 popular brands and 70,000+ products for the entire family with fashion for women, men and kids, in addition to beauty, makeup and home decor, Centrepoint takes it above and beyond school and kids’ needs, getting you closer to a convenient universe of shopping for the entire family.

As parents and students prepare to dive into a new academic adventure, Centrepoint invites you to uncover the dynamic and diverse world of Back-to-School essentials and beyond, ensuring a successful and enriching journey ahead. Explore the full spectrum of options and embark on a successful school year.