Back-to-school season is upon us once more! As students across the UAE gear up for the upcoming academic year starting next week, it becomes essential to guarantee the well-being of these children. The hospitals under Burjeel Holdings have launched engaging back-to-school campaigns centred around the health and overall wellness of students to ensure these young ones are happy and enthusiastic to resume their classes.

Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island

Burjeel Day Surgery Center’s Paediatrics Department offers a comprehensive programme covering areas including, growth and development of the child, paediatric nutrition, paediatric immunisation, management of acute paediatric illness, infectious diseases, childhood asthma and allergy, procedures like ear piercing, paediatric gastroenterology, paediatric cardiology, paediatric rheumatology, and paediatric rehabilitation.

The hospital has a well-established rehabilitation department, where speech, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy are essential services that work together to improve the physical, cognitive, communication, and functional abilities of paediatric patients. Each therapy focuses on specific areas like speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy but often collaborates to provide comprehensive care to children to ensure language and motor skills development.

Taking care of your little ones

Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island, is conducting a unique back-to-school programme that features experiential learning to encourage children’s physical and mental growth.

During these complimentary workshops, specialist doctors will also raise health awareness with engaging interactions. These workshops will be held from August 27 to September 2 from 6pm to 7pm at the facility.

Workshop Schedule

● August 27 (Sunday) - Contemporary Dance

● August 28 (Monday) - Lego building

● August 29 (Tuesday) - Abacus & Brain Training

● August 30 (Wednesday) - Canvas painting

● August 31 (Friday) - Pottery & Gardening

● September 1 (Saturday) - K-Pop Dance

● September 2 (Sunday) - Karate

Burjeel Hospital, Sharjah

Burjeel Speciality Hospital, Sharjah, offers advanced healthcare to patients of all ages. It offers a comprehensive array of medical services and procedures, including state-of-the-art cardiac procedures and the latest cancer treatments. The hospital provides high-quality care to patients across all specialties including maternity, paediatric and neonatology care, advanced orthopaedics and physiotherapy.

Stepping towards a healthy future

As schools are set to reopen, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, is offering a special back-to-school complimentary screening that includes a paediatric consultation, growth assessment test, vision test and vitamin D test for children between 3-14 years old. These tests do not require any preparation beforehand and will help identify any health issues that may affect children. This offer is valid till September 15, 2023. Appointments accepted on prior bookings only.

For more details, visit Burjeel.com/burjeelspecialtyhospital/ or call 80055.

Medeor Hospitals, Abu Dhabi & Dubai

The Department of Paediatrics at the Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, provides inpatient and outpatient care for children from newborns to adolescents and specialised care for children with chronic conditions.

It also offers several other services and programmes to support the health of children and families, including allergy and immunology, developmental paediatric, adolescent medicine, orthopaedics, dermatology, psychology, speech pathology, and nutrition services.

The paediatric experts use state-of-the-art technologies to provide diagnosis and treatment and are committed to delivering patient- and family-centered care that is culturally sensitive and age-appropriate.

Healthy back-to-school

Embark on a journey to a ‘Healthy Back-to-School’ with a special campaign, running from August 15 to September 15, 2023, at Medeor Hospitals (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). Prepare children for a successful academic year with comprehensive health check-ups. These tailor-made packages include vision tests to ensure clear sight, vitamin D assessments, and personalised diet consultations.

To promote health and education in an engaging way, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, is organising a Healthy Back-to-School event at Khalidiyah Mall till September 3.

The event offers a great combination of workshops, first aid training sessions, fun activities, games, art & craft, and educational play zones for both kids and parents.

Medeor Hospital, Dubai, is offering a special back-to-school complimentary screening that includes a paediatric consultation, growth assessment test, vision test and vitamin D test for children between 3-14 years old. These tests do not require any preparation beforehand and will help identify any health issues that may affect children. At Medeor Hospital, Dubai, the flu vaccine is also being offered as part of the back-to-school programme.

Appointments accepted on prior bookings only. For more details, visit Medeor.ae/ or call 80055.

DOCTORS SPEAK

Dr Anshita Pahwa, General Practitioner, Paediatrics, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island

Dr Anshita Pahwa

“As children go back to school, it is important to note that the early years of a child’s life are crucial for their health and development. Weight gain is the most important sign that a child is healthy, growing, and developing well. A monthly regular check-up can also detect if a child is growing as per his or her age.”

Dr Reem Gadalla, Consultant Paediatrics, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah

Dr Reem Gadalla

“With schools opening, this is the time to instill the right habits to ensure kids have a stress-free learning experience. Set a proper bedtime routine that they can follow every day. Reduce screen time and ensure they get to enjoy outdoor activities and exercise. Let them know they can discuss their concerns freely with you.”

Dr Manjunath M. Nagalli, Specialist Paediatrician, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah

Dr Manjunath M

“A healthy diet is crucial for growing children. Ensure they eat a healthy breakfast in the morning. Children must eat balanced meals that are high in fiber and nutrients. Avoid fast food and sugary drinks.”

Dr Noher Moustafa, Specialist Paediatrics, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Dr Noher Moustafa

“Empowering young minds starts with nurturing their health. Join us in the journey towards a ‘Healthy Back-to-School,’ where we pave the way for brighter futures through comprehensive care and insightful guidance.”

Dr Shashi Kant Gupta, Specialist Paediatrics, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Dr Shashi Kant Gupta

“Medeor Hospital’s Paediatric Department is committed to fostering a generation of strong, healthy, and motivated learners. Together, let us lay the foundation for a successful academic journey filled with well-being.”

Dr Joby Jacob, Specialist Paediatrician, Medeor Hospital, Dubai

Dr Joby Jacob

“School is back and so is the fun. Don’t forget to wash your hands and cover your sneezes to stay healthy. Keep your brain fueled with nutritious snacks and stay hydrated throughout the day. Eat well, sleep and stay active for a healthy learning adventure.”

Dr Jamuna Raghuraman, Specialist Paediatrician, Medeor Hospital, Dubai

Dr Jamuna Raghuraman

“As schools are set to open, this is the best time to take the child to a paediatrician for a physical examination. A check-up would help detect the deficiency of vitamins or minerals, which might make children prone to illnesses. It is also the right time to get a flu shot to protect against respiratory infections.”

Neethu Anna Chacko, Senior Speech Therapist, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island

Neethu Anna Chacko