People have turned to home grooming solutions to ensure they continue looking their best

Following the restrictions in March, residents were forced to adapt to a situation where hairdressers and beauty salons weren’t an option.

Whether it was a beard trim, a manicure, a haircut or a waxing session, it was something that needed to be done at home.

According to Benny Georges, the Managing Director of Wahl Middle East & Africa, the number of people purchasing hair clippers rose significantly following the outbreak of the coronavirus. “During the pandemic, the demand for our home-use hair clippers catapulted,” he says.

Georges says that although the regional market for cutting hair at home was previously marginal, the presence of Wahl’s clippers in hair salons across the UAE meant that it was a recognisable brand for people once they needed to find solutions during the period where hair dressers and salons were closed.

Though lockdowns and restrictions are now easing up, people are still wary of venturing out to a salon, and with good reason.

However, according to Georges, you can still look sharp with some pro tips for grooming at home.

Wahl ran a number of initiatives to help their customers with transitioning to home grooming.

“In order to educate our customers who were new to DIY haircutting, we ran campaigns such as Own Your Own Clipper and Groom at Home to help customers explore every feature of their Wahl hair clipper safely,” he says.

“These digital campaigns ran on our social media platforms and empowered users to style at home with confidence."

Nidhi Asthana Singh, Marketing Head, Emami MENAP, also found that a large number of residents were turning to home solutions during the lockdown. “Many of us turned into DIY experts during their time sheltering at home as consumers couldn’t seek professional services. Good hair, as it turns out, was essential during a pandemic. Consumers used this time at home to pamper their hair with home-remedies, adapting habits of oiling hair and repair damaged hair. Surely, Emami Hair Oils and other skincare products relished the acceleration of sales.”

Trying a new look

According to Georges, residents also had a tendency to explore new looks and hairstyles during the lockdown. “With social distancing and stay-at-home measures, we also found that customers were open to trying out new looks they would otherwise have shied away from. It has, overall, been a rewarding experience helping people look and feel their best with our range of hair clippers, all from the comfort, privacy and safety of their homes.” n

Maintain a professional look

Top tips from Benny Georges, Managing Director, Wahl Middle East & Africa

Choose a product that suits your needs

From top-notch hair clippers with precision guide combs for sharp lines to gentle blades for young children and older people with sensitive skin, customers have access to a wide range of home-use products. Evaluate your needs and invest in the product that will meet them safely and efficiently.

Learn how to use your tools

There are a wealth of tutorials and videos available online that show you how to use your tools to achieve specific looks. Wahl ME’s website (Mea.wahl.com) and Facebook page (@wahlprofessionalarabia) feature tips and tutorials from seasoned barbers that can help you learn how to trim, cut and style at home.

Look good to feel good

Dress the part even if you’re staying home. A haircut you feel good about, a neat beard and moustache and wearing your best clothes can keep anxiety at bay by boosting your confidence and helping you stay motivated even through these uncertain times.

Massaging the scalp: Tips from Nidhi Asthana Singh - Marketing Head, Emami MENAP