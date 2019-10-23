Asil Attar, CEO, Damas Jewellery Image Credit: Supplied

Asil Attar, CEO, Damas Jewellery, talks about how the brand has been building on its strengths to continue to grow in the market and the exciting offers it has for the festive season

Do you have any exquisite styles especially designed for the festive season?

Yes, we have a variety of stunning collections to welcome the festive season.

We have two collections to help you make a statement this Diwali. To begin with, we have the Maharani collection made up of beautiful handcrafted, traditional antique gold chokers and long statement necklace sets with matching bangles and earrings. Besides, the Sampathy collection, featuring bold statement pieces that focus on stunning temple designs is also perfect for the Diwali season.

For more fashionable and trend-driven pieces we have the new Anmol collection designed by an extremely talented Turkish designer and is made up of smaller items to provide the perfect complement to your daily outfits.

We also have our Manthura collection, which showcases intricate craftsmanship in creating beautiful Bahraini trend-focused designs that are ideal for adding an elegant touch to the festive season. Alongside these, we have two new collections called Symphony and Hybrid made up of unique, easy-to-wear pieces perfect for styling your outfits for the daily celebrations.

In the spirit of Diwali, we have two collections that add colour to the festive celebrations. Firstly, the Rangoli collection uses an array of coloured gemstones incorporated into the beautiful gold designs to add an extra dimension to the pieces. We also have Navratna, which as the name suggests is a stunning collection made up of pieces featuring the nine auspicious stones: diamond, ruby, emerald, yellow sapphire, garnet, blue sapphire, pearl, topaz and cat’s eye.

For the more special celebrations throughout the festive period, we have diamond sets as part of the beautiful Legacy collection and the Ananya collection, including kundan polki for an elegant and regal feel. Finally, we have several pieces centering on traditional designs from South India such as mango mala and coin mala, both of which are light weight and have a unique way of making a statement.

What jewellery designs are the preferred choice for consumers this festive season?

For the festive season, the focus is on beautiful jhumkas, multi-layered necklaces and traditional statement pieces. At Damas, we have stunning chockers in both, antique gold and gold, which are essential picks for the season. All light-weight collections and smaller pieces, perfect for gifting, do exceptionally well during festivals such as Diwali.

What is the main sales challenge during the festive season?

One challenge that the industry as a whole is facing is the rise in the gold prices but we won’t let that stop us from having a successful festive season. This Diwali season, in particular, is a very competitive time as the market is flooded with endless promotions, gifts, prizes and a vast variety of collections. This can be seen as a challenge. However, at Damas Jewellery we are confident in the amazing promotions and bonus gifts we are offering our customers and are sure to see amazing results.

Have you planned any promotion campaigns for Diwali?

Yes, in fact we have launched amazing promotions for our customers to enjoy in the lead up to Diwali. Across the GCC, in participating Damas Jewellery stores, we are giving our customers a fantastic chance to win one of 15 diamond jewellery sets from the stunning Legacy collection on every purchase of Dh500, as part of a festive raffle draw. The incredible offers continue for all our customers who spend Dh2,500 on all diamond and gold jewellery purchases, instantly qualifying them for an amazing 22k gold coin reward. To continue giving back to our customers, we will reward all gold purchases of Dh15,000 with a 1gm, 22k gold coin bonus gift. We welcome our customers to enjoy ‘zero making charges’ on select 22k gold jewellery while also benefitting from ‘zero deduction’ on all gold exchanges.

How has Damas' relationship with the Dubai gold industry evolved?

Gold is our heritage. Having been goldsmiths since 1907, we are extremely proud to be the number one destination for jewellery in the Middle East. We are recognised for our exceptional craftsmanship and array of beautiful designs, allowing the company to continue to grow and lead the market.

Our strong heritage dates back more than 100 years, with the first Damas store opening in the Gold Souk in 1959, and carries through to where we stand today, with over 200 stores across the GCC and an extensive portfolio of, not only, highly respected luxury brands but an equally impressive variety of in-house brands.

We have always believed in the strength of the industry in Dubai and this is why we are proud to have been one of the first to bring renowned international brands to the UAE and continue to hold strong partnerships with several highly respected global brands. Alongside these partnerships, we support emerging jewellery designers in the region to give them a platform to build their brand and reputation within the industry.

Yearly, we continue to participate in and support the Dubai Retail calendar activations such as Dubai Shopping Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises while also contributing knowledge to the industry through forums and conferences.

Are there any markets/regions you are particularly looking to expand?

We are definitely looking at India as a potential market to expand our reach and portfolio. We strongly believe that we have a compelling offer and unique positioning, setting ourselves apart from the competition.

Are your products available online? What is your strategic approach to online sales?

We are looking to launch our website at the end of the year. While we are not going to sell online, we are definitely going to drive an omnichannel approach, using it as a tool to drive footfall to our stores. We are a gifting destination and our purchases are emotional therefore experiencing our products in store is still a key driver.

What plans are in the pipeline for 2020?