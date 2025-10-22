Daily horoscope for today October 22, 2025: Gemini, Cancer and other sun signs

Today's theme for Libra centers around the quest for balance and harmony in all facets of life. From the workplace to the heart space, maintaining equilibrium proves to be both a challenge and a triumph. As the scales that represent your sign suggest, today is a day to weigh your priorities, ensuring that peace and harmony dictate your choices. Striking the right balance between your professional responsibilities and personal relaxation is essential today. Look for ways to organize your schedule that allow you to engage fully in your work tasks while also setting aside meaningful time for leisure activities.