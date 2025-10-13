Daily horoscope for today October 13, 2025: Leo, Sagittarius and other sun signs

Gemini are curious by nature and are always interested in what is happening in their immediate area. You will never find them sitting and watching the world go by, instead they chose to participate fully in whatever they are doing. Gemini are also called “public butterflies” because of their extremely social attitude. The fact that Gemini can speak on a topic for hour for hours does not interfere with the fact that they have sensible things to say. The variety of stories arouses their curiosity, and they are not afraid to give their views and opinions on the topic.