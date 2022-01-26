The brand successfully launched its new campaign ‘Comfortable in my own Skin’ in November that has received great positive response from the consumers. Through this campaign, Creme21 celebrates young aspiring women achievers from all walks of life and encourages them to pursue their ambitions.

Prashant Goenka, Director of Emami Ltd, mentions, “When we acquired Creme21 in January 2019, we had a single vision to create Creme21 as a brand that resonates with young, aspiring and modern Arab women. Creme21 understands the hurdles that women experience on their path to achieve their goals & dreams. Instead of merely convincing our audience that we care about their challenges, Creme21 created a campaign that empowers, honours, and most importantly celebrates women as they pursue their life goals with total confidence. We are overwhelmed with the campaign’s response we have received from our consumers which demonstrates that we have been successful in this endeavour. This in-turn has inspired us to explore more such initiatives that are closer to heart, consumer-centred and encourages all women to fearlessly embrace themselves and their choices towards positive self-expression.”