Creme21 - skincare brand from Germany, believes that there is more to beauty than what meets the eye. Beauty lies in one’s talent and ability to balance roles and passions. Creme21, for over 50 years, has nurtured and fostered the go-getter spirit in every woman by boosting their confidence to become comfortable in their own skin.
Creme21 consists of various simple yet effective range products that are dermatologically tested enriched with goodness of Vitamin E, Pro-Vitamin B5 and other natural ingredients to provide deep and gentle nourishment to all skin types to glow throughout the year. The extensive body care range consists of moisturizing lotions and creams for normal, dry and ultra-dry skin and moisturizing soaps.
The brand successfully launched its new campaign ‘Comfortable in my own Skin’ in November that has received great positive response from the consumers. Through this campaign, Creme21 celebrates young aspiring women achievers from all walks of life and encourages them to pursue their ambitions.
Prashant Goenka, Director of Emami Ltd, mentions, “When we acquired Creme21 in January 2019, we had a single vision to create Creme21 as a brand that resonates with young, aspiring and modern Arab women. Creme21 understands the hurdles that women experience on their path to achieve their goals & dreams. Instead of merely convincing our audience that we care about their challenges, Creme21 created a campaign that empowers, honours, and most importantly celebrates women as they pursue their life goals with total confidence. We are overwhelmed with the campaign’s response we have received from our consumers which demonstrates that we have been successful in this endeavour. This in-turn has inspired us to explore more such initiatives that are closer to heart, consumer-centred and encourages all women to fearlessly embrace themselves and their choices towards positive self-expression.”
Creme21’s vitamin therapy enables women to worry less about their skin and focus more on their dreams!
With Creme21, one can always say “I am #ComfortableInMyOwnSkin