An initiative from Al Ghurair Properties could be the answer to your housing challenges

Highlight To get a 12-month rent-free home, you have to follow three simple steps: firstly, follow Al Ghurair Properties on Instagram and Facebook, then tag three friends who can vouch for your story and, finally, submit your story at www.agp.rent.

With many industries reshaped by the global pandemic, the world as we know it has changed - for the better.

Amid all the reshuffling, developing new business models and rethinking strategies, companies are also making quick shifts for the good of its employees, customers and society. Needless to say, these unprecedented times have brought unparalleled generosity.

The year 2020 has been a roller coaster ride for Dubai’s real estate industry, but the sector managed the situation remarkably well. And some companies such as Al Ghurair Properties have risen above everything to give back to people in the best way they can.

Under its initiative AGP Cares, Al Ghurair Properties has taken huge steps to ease the challenges posed during the height of the pandemic and even now as we embrace the new normal. Over the past year, the company has introduced two months of rent-free living for tenants, the ability to pay for a year of rent in twelve separate cheques, as well as the option to use a credit card to make rent payments through its tenant app.

“Al Ghurair Properties is listening to its customers and their needs by establishing new ways to enhance their lives,” says Hamad Abdulla Al Ghurair, Head of Residential and Commercial, Al Ghurair Properties. “The resilience we’ve shown to come out of the crisis, speaks volumes of our country’s genuineness, fighting spirit and deeply rooted sense of generosity.”

Now in a bid to give back to the community, Al Ghurair Properties has announced an opportunity for one family who has been deeply affected by the pandemic to live in one of its homes rent-free for a whole year.

“Our offer aims to change a family’s life for the better, which doesn’t strike as surprising considering the various measures we have taken to support tenants that have trouble paying rent,” says Al Ghurair. “We want our tenants to know they always have a home with us. These times have affected both professional and personal lives around the world, and we are honoured to be able to extend tangible support in a way that can truly make a difference in someone’s life.”

Your story will be heard

The 12-month rent-free offer is centred on the lives of Dubai’s inspiring residents. It offers a platform for those who have been financially impacted by the pandemic to share their personal stories with Al Ghurair Properties, as well as fellow residents — all in the hope of deepening the sense of unity throughout the city and simultaneously making a lasting positive impact.

“The power of a story can inspire, uplift and encourage people who face similar issues to come forward and spread a message of solidarity,” says Al Ghurair.

Every story is unique! Al Ghurair Properties wants to hear yours and do its part in helping you rise from the obstacles that have crossed your path over the past year. In order to throw your hat in the ring for a 12-month rent-free home, the company is inviting all residents to follow three simple steps; firstly, you must follow Al Ghurair Properties on Instagram and Facebook, then tag three friends who can vouch for your story and, finally, submit your story at www.agp.rent.