Coral Perfumes Industries LLC is fast-becoming a game-changer in the ever-growing, highly-competitive industry of perfume business.
Established in 2012, Coral Perfumes has exponentially grown from being a comprehensive manufacturing factory into one of the biggest forces in retail and e-commerce platforms in the Middle East, offering a wide range of top-quality products in the form of French and oriental perfumes, concentrated oils, body mists, hair sprays, diffusers, and home and office fragrances, among others.
Despite the spate of challenges brought by the pandemic, Coral Perfumes has remained undaunted, having opened new shops in prime locations, such as the Dubai Outlet Mall and the Circle Mall in Jumeirah Village Circle, to further boost its retail presence to 10 showrooms strategically located in the UAE.
As one of the keenly-sought factories conferred with 9001:2015 ISO and GMP certifications, and offering private labelling services from A to Z, Coral Perfumes is ready to spread its wings in the near future with the formation of new factories in India and the UK.
“Our company’s vision is to make top-quality perfumes accessible to all people from every corner of the world,” says Shibi M. Thampi, Managing Director of Coral Perfumes Industries LLC. “We believe that is achievable as our collective philosophy is built on the firm values of customer satisfaction, value for money and unparalleled professional service.”
With nearly 200 collections of affordable yet impressive fragrances to choose from, Coral Perfumes products can also be purchased online at www.coralperfumes.com, giving perfume aficionados worldwide irresistible promos and ready to be delivered right on their doorstep.
“As much as we are proud of what we have attained since we started, the company believes we are still scratching the surface of our true potential,” adds Thampi. “The best is yet to come.”